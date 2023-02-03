Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Neymar has been ruled out of tomorrow's (February 4) clash with Toulouse with an adductor issue. The Brazilian has been in scintillating form this season, scoring 17 goals and providing 15 assists in 25 games across competitions.

However, he will not be available for the game with Le Tefece Les Violets Le due to adductor discomfort, per PSGhub. The forward joins fellow frontman Kylian Mbappe on the sidelines.

The Frenchman sustained a thigh injury in the Parisians' 3-1 win over Montpellier on Wednesday (February 1). He's set to miss out against Bayern Munich in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League first leg on February 14.

Neymar, meanwhile, has enjoyed a brilliant campaign at the Parc des Princes following reports that he was heading out of the club during the summer. His contract was automatically renewed, meaning he's now tied with PSG till 2027.

He has impressed in a season where he has suffered injury setbacks. The Brazilian missed two games at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Brazil due to a foot injury.

PSG boss Christophe Galtier will have to tinker with his team due to the mounting injury toll. Hugo Ekitike is an option to come in for either Neymar or Mbappe. They are not the only Parisians players sidelined, though.

Sergio Ramos also suffered a knock in the win over Montpellier, but he's expected to return before the side's Champions League clash with Bayern.

PSG will have to pay €100 million to sign Victor Osimhen in summer

Christoph Galtier's side learn Victor Osimhen's price tag.

If PSG want to sign Napoli's in-form Osimhen, they will have to pay out a hefty €100 million fee. That's according to ESPN, who claim that the Parisians and Manchester United are in a race to sign the Nigerian frontman.

If either club win the battle for Osimhen, they will have to pay around €100 million. The Serie A league leaders are renowned as tough negotiators, and the forward is their prized asset.

He has scored 15 goals in 20 games across competitions this season and has emerged as the top attacking target for several European sides heading into the summer. The Nigerian leads the goalscoring charts in the Italian top tier, with 14 goals in 16 games, two ahead of Atalanta's Ademola Lookman.

Poll : 0 votes