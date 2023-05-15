PSG superstar expected to extend contract for one more season: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Sergio Ramos is reportedly expected to sign a new one-year contract extension.

Le Parisien reports that Ramos, 37, is set to remain at the Parc des Princes for another season and will be signing a new deal with the French giants. His current deal expires at the end of the campaign and there had been question marks over his future.

Ramos has enjoyed a fruitful season, featuring 42 times across competitions, helping PSG keep 12 clean sheets. He also has four goal contributions to his name and his experience has paid dividends for Christophe Galtier's side.

The veteran defender arrived at the Parc des Princes in the summer of 2021 on a free transfer. His contract with Real Madrid expired and the Parisians managed to pick up one of Europe's greatest defenders.

However, Ramos struggled with injuries during his debut campaign in Paris. Galtier alluded to this when asked about his future in April. He said (via PSGTalk):

“He had a very difficult season last year with calf injuries. He had a full preparation. He is a very professional player. When you have such a track record at that age, you put all the chances on your side to perform well. … He is an important player in the dressing room."

Ramos has bounced back from his difficult start to life at the Parc des Princes and has become a mainstay in Galtier's side. He now looks set to be handed a one-year extension.

PSG make Manchester City's Bernardo Silva their top target to replace Lionel Messi

Bernardo Silva could replace Lionel Messi at the Parc des Princes.

One out-of-contract player who is departing PSG at the end of the season is Lionel Messi. The Argentine icon has decided not to renew his contract with the Parisians and is leaving the club amid a tumultuous relationship with fans.

Galtier's side will need to replace Messi, who has been in scintillating form this season. He has scored 20 goals and contributed 19 assists in 38 games across competitions.

Hence, his departure will need attending to and L'Equipe reports that Manchester City attacker Bernardo Silva is their ideal replacement. The Portuguese playmaker has shone for Pep Guardiola's side this season. He has scored five goals and provided seven assists in 51 games.

Silva has been regularly linked with a departure from the Etihad, with Barcelona and PSG potential suitors. He has two years left on his contract with the Cityzens.

