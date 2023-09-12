PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe nursing knee injury, unlikely to play for France against Germany - Report

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly nursing a knee injury that will prevent the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar from starting for France against Germany tonight (September 12).

L'Equipe reports that Mbappe has been dealing with discomfort in his knee and will likely start the friendly against Die Mannschaft on the substitute bench. He played the full 90 minutes of France's 2-0 win against the Republic of Ireland on September 19, providing an assist for Aurelien Tchouameni.

The 24-year-old may have been raring to start against Germany given the magnitude of the clash between two of world football's top nations. However, given that only bragging rights are on the line Didier Deschamps can afford to rest the PSG star.

Mbappe has made a superb start to the season for the Ligue 1 champions, scoring five goals in three games across competitions. His club are back in action against OGC Nice on Friday and will want the France captain back at full fitness.

Les Bleus face Germany at Borussia Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park, looking to keep their rich vain of form going. They are unbeaten since losing the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on penalties to Argentina.

PSG shortlist five Real Madrid stars poach if France superstar Kylian Mbappe heads in the opposite direction

The France skipper could be headed to Real Madrid.

Spanish newspaper OKdiario (via Sport) reports that PSG have conjured up a shortlist of Real Madrid stars they could pursue if Mbappe were to finally head to the Santiago Bernabeu. The French superstar's contract expires at the end of the season and he is a long-term target of Los Blancos.

The Parisians will look to get their own back on Madrid should Mbappe seal a move to the La Liga giants. They are looking at Brazilian duo Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior.

Both are vital for Los Merengues, with Rodrygo bagging 19 goals and 11 assists in 57 games across competitions. Vinicius put his name in the hat for a potential Ballon d'Or win after an incredible season saw him net 23 goals and 21 assists in 55 matches.

PSG are also keeping tabs on midfield trio Eduardo Camavinga, Tchouameni, and Federico Valverde. All three are forming part of a midfield revolution at the Bernabeu, replacing the likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric who are entering the twilight of their careers.

All five players sit on long-term deals which may be a sticking point for the Parisians. They also have release clauses of around €750 million although Vinicius' contractual situation is unknown.