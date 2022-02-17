PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe reconsidering Real Madrid move as Liverpool emerge as 'interesting' option - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe is reportedly having second thoughts about a move to Real Madrid in the summer.

Mbappe's links with Los Blancos have dominated the headlines for some time now. The saga looked close to ending last summer but the Parisians rejected two massive bids from the Spanish giants to keep hold of their prized asset.

However, many expect Mbappe to join Real Madrid at the end of the ongoing season on a free transfer.

According to Spanish publication Sport, this may not be the case. Mbappe is reportedly "frustrated" with the project at the Santiago Bernabeu and does not want to take a step backwards.

The report also suggested that Liverpool have emerged as contenders for Mbappe's signature.

The Reds are rumored to be open to signing the player and their project is reportedly "interesting" for Mbappe. Alternately, he also seems to feel that Los Blancos' current project is inferior to what he already has at PSG.

A major factor that has reportedly changed Mbappe's thinking was the first leg of the Parisians' UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie against Real Madrid.

The 23-year-old scored the only goal of the contest in second-half stoppage time to give his side a 1-0 lead heading into the second leg.

Carlo Ancelotti's Madrid side were extremely defensive from the start, managing just three shots all night, none of which were on target.

Could Real Madrid really lose out on PSG's Mbappe?

As things stand, Mbappe still hasn't signed an extension with PSG and will definitely be a free agent in the summer. However, his future remains shrouded in doubt as we enter the final months of the club season.

Real Madrid may not be overwhelming favorites, but are certainly still in the mix. It's also worth noting that they only trail by a goal in the Champions League tie against the Parisians and could overturn it at the Bernabeu.

Liverpool's reported interest, however, could see Los Blancos look to secure a deal as soon as possible. Additionally, the Reds' interest could see multiple teams also throw their names into the hat for Mbappe's signature.

Jurgen Klopp's side could lose Mohamed Salah either this summer or at the end of the 2022-23 season and may try to sign an attacker in the near future. Salah's departure will certainly open up some finances for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Another option Mbappe has at the moment is to renew his contract with PSG. However, that will almost certainly depend on the Ligue 1 giants clinching the Champions League title this term.

