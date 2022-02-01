PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe's representatives deny Real Madrid agreement - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid's tussle over Kylian Mbappe took a fresh twist on January transfer deadline day.

It was initially claimed that the PSG forward agreed to a pre-contract agreement with Los Blancos to join them next summer. However, such reports were contradicted in another news report by Canal Plus later in the day.

The French news outlet reported that Mbappe's entourage denied having any pre-contractual agreements with Real Madrid.

Mbappe's rise at PSG

Kylian Mbappe initially joined PSG from AS Monaco on a loan deal in 2017. The move was made permanent next summer in a transfer worth €180 million plus add ons.

The French forward has been sensational for the Ligue 1 giants since then, registering 151 goals and 77 assists in 199 games for the Parisian club.

He has won three league titles and other domestic honors for PSG, but has failed to guide the club to their elusive Champions League triumph. Mbappe also won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France while at PSG.

Real Madrid's interest in Mbappe

Real Madrid are known for their star signings. Under the illustrious reign of club president Florentino Perez, Los Blancos have brought several footballing superstars to the club over the years such as Luis Figo, Zinedine Zidane and David Beckham.

Mbappe's rise in Paris has been noted by several major European clubs, including Los Merengues. The presence of Zinedine Zidane as the Spanish giants' head coach last season intensified the links. Despite the French boss no longer managing the club, Real Madrid have retained their interest in Mbappe.

Mbappe considers Los Blancos legend Cristiano Ronaldo his idol. And with age on his side, the Frenchman will have a good platform to outdo the Portugal ace at the Bernabeu if he indeed decides to move to the Spanish capital.

What is Mbappe's contract situation?

Kylian Mbappe has been a brilliant player for PSG. However, his current contract with the Parisian club expires at the end of the season. The Ligue 1 side have so far been unsuccessful in getting the player to renew the deal.

With Real lurking around, PSG might have to let go of Mbappe on a free transfer next summer.

Edited by Samya Majumdar