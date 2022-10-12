PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe unlikely to attend 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony if he doesn’t make top 3: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe is unlikely to attend the 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony if he isn't named in the top 3, as per Le Parisien (via Madrid Zone).

Mbappe has made the 30-man shortlist of nominees for the Ballon d'Or and is in the running to win his first-ever award.

However, his French compatriot and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is expected to win the award on October 17.

Should Mbappe not finish in the top three in the running for the Ballon d'Or, he will not be attending the ceremony.

This allegedly has nothing to do with personal issues between himself and Benzema, and their friendship will not be affected should he not attend.

The PSG forward managed 39 goals and 26 assists in 46 appearances across competitions last season.

He lifted the Ligue 1 title with the Parisians but exited the Champions League at the Round of 16 against Madrid.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Ancelotti says there is no doubt Benzema should win the Ballon d'Or Ancelotti says there is no doubt Benzema should win the Ballon d'Or 😤🏆 https://t.co/pe3N2t02Z0

Meanwhile, Benzema won the Champions League and the La Liga title, scoring 44 goals in 46 appearances across competitions.

Mbappe is currently making headlines amidst uncertainty over his future at PSG.

Reports claim that the French forward is eager to leave the Parc des Princes as early as January.

This is due to what he perceives as broken promises on the part of the Ligue 1 club and many have criticized the Frenchman for having an out-of-control ego.

His supposed decision not to appear at the Ballon d'Or ceremony should he not make the top three is certain to only draw more scrutiny over his professionalism.

Mbappe will be eyeing the 2023 Ballon d'Or

Mbappe has been in superb form this season

It seems more than likely that Benzema will be winning the Ballon d'Or this year as he was the standout performer in Europe last season.

However, Mbappe can look ahead towards next year's awards and if he continues his fine start to the season he should be in the running for the 2023 honor.

He has started the campaign off with 12 goals in 13 appearances in all competitions.

The French forward is excelling next to Lionel Messi and Neymar for PSG and is currently joint-top goalscorer in Ligue 1 with eight goals.

Meanwhile, he has also been named the world's highest paid player for 2022, earning an astounding $128 million.

He leads the way financially, beating out competition from the likes of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speculation continues to grow over his future and perhaps he feels he is best placed to win his first-ever Champions League trophy elsewhere.

Poll : 0 votes