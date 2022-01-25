PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe wants to have Zinedine Zidane as manager if he is to join Real Madrid - Reports

Kylian Mbappe reportedly wants Real Madrid to appoint Zinedine Zidane as their manager next season. The Frenchman is open to joining Los Blancos but wants the former manager back at the club.

As per a report in El Nacional, the forward has informed Real Madrid he would be ready to join them if Zidane is back. The PSG striker wants to work under the Frenchman, who won three Champions League trophies at Santiago Bernabeu as their manager.

Mbappe confirmed he wanted to join Real Madrid last summer and informed PSG about it.

"I asked to leave, because from the moment where I did not want to extend [my contract], I wanted the club to receive a transfer fee so they could bring in a quality replacement. This club has given me a lot, I have always been happy - the four years I have had here - and I still am. I said it early enough so that the club could react," said the PSG forward, last year.

However, the Ligue 1 club refused to sell the striker and kept him at the club despite his contract running out.

Zinedine Zidane and Mbappe to join forces at Real Madrid next season?

When the striker was in the spotlight, Zidane offered some advice to Mbappe last year. The PSG star admitted he was affected by the negative comments and the former Real Madrid manager advised him to ignore the talks.

"Football has always been like that. The better you are, the more you are criticised. It's part of the normal situation, it's logical. Whether it's Kylian or other players, they know that. Even if he has reacted to it, they know it'll always be the case. There will always be criticism when he's not as good. That will never change," he said.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic also offered advice to the Frenchman earlier this month. However, the AC Milan forward revealed that it was not regarding the negative comments but about the possible move to Real Madrid.

"It is true that one day he asked me and I replied: 'In your place I would go to Real Madrid. I had the opportunity to play for different teams, different countries, with different footballers and that's how I learned and grew up. Playing at home your entire career is easier. Going away is an adventure."

Kylian Mbappe is free to join Real Madrid this summer as his PSG contract expires at the end of the season.

