PSG superstar Lionel Messi chooses his camp after 'penaltygate' incident involving Kylian Mbappe and Neymar: Reports

Lionel Messi has picked a side in the ongoing feud between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

PSG have made a spending start to their life under Christophe Galtier, winning each of their three matches across all competitions. However, there seems to be trouble in paradise already.

Mbappe and Neymar appeared to fallout during the Parisians' 5-2 victory over Montpellier last weekend. The Brazilian took the team's second penalty in the 43rd minute after the 23-year-old missed one earlier on in the game.

The France international was forced to walk away after what seemed to be a heated debate between the two forwards. Neymar went on to find the back of the net from the spot.

PSG manager Galtier tried to calm things down by insisting the penalty order for the match was respected. However, the 30-year-old added fuel to the fire liking controversial tweets involving Mbappe after the game.

A lot has been said about the rising tensions between Mbappe and Neymar since then. The Frenchman is said to be trying to push the Brazilian out of the club, while the latter is said to be surprised by the amount of power the former is given.

It appears that the 'penaltygate' is causing divisions within Galtier's squad. Messi has decided to side with Neymar in his ongoing conflict with Mbappe, according to the aforementioned source.

The Argentina international has been friends with the 30-year-old since their time at Barcelona. The two played over 160 matches together for the Catalans before eventually reuniting in Paris.

Messi has thus opted to honor his friendship with Neymar as tensions rise in the PSG squad. It now remains to be seen if the seven-time Ballon d'Or award winner's decision will affect Mbappe's status in the team.

Messi, Mbappe and Neymar prepare for PSG's match against Lille

Messi, Mbappe and Neymar will have to put their differences aside as the Parisians prepare for their next match. Galtier and Co. are scheduled to face Lille in Ligue 1 at Stade Pierre Mauroy today (August 21).

The French champions will be keen to take their winning run in the league to three games this season. A victory over Lille is also likely to see them reclaim their place at the top of the points table.

Fans are expected to keep an eye on how Mbappe and Neymar perform together.

