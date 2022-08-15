Tensions rise between PSG superstars as Neymar's entourage surprised by powers granted to Kylian Mbappe - Reports

People close to Neymar are astonished by the amount of power Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are vesting in Kylian Mbappe's hands, according to L'Equipe [via Hadrien Grenier].

PSG appointed Christophe Galtier as their new manager and hired Luis Campos as a football advisor ahead of the new season. The arrivals of Galtier and Campos appeared to mark a new dawn for the club.

Things looked promising for the Parisians as they got their 2022-23 campaign off to a flying start, beating Nantes 4-0 in the Trophee des Champions. They followed it up with 5-0 and 5-2 wins against Clermont Foot and Montpellier in Ligue 1, respectively.

However, there already appears to be trouble in paradise, with tensions rising between two of PSG's biggest stars. If reports are to be believed, the relationship between Neymar and Mbappe is increasingly faltering.

Problems between the two stood out during the Parisians' victory over Montpellier at the weekend. The Brazilian maintained his fine form, finding the back of the net twice in the game.

However, the 30-year-old was not pleased to see Mbappe named the first-choice penalty taker. The Frenchman missed a penalty early on in the game before Neymar converted one himself later.

The former Barcelona superstar lodged a protest by liking controversial tweets involving his teammate. One post the player interacted with labeled the 23-year-old as 'the owner of PSG'.

Things only seem to be getting worse for Galtier's side if reports from Sunday (August 14) are to be believed. It emerged that Mbappe has decided that there is only space for one of Neymar or Lionel Messi at the club.

The Ligue 1 giants have reportedly offered the former AS Monaco forward veto powers after he signed a new deal in May. It does not seem to have gone down well with Neymar and his camp.

According to the aforementioned source, the Brazilian's entourage is surprised by how much power Mbappe has. There is reportedly a belief that the two cannot continue in the same two for long.

Mbappe wants Neymar to leave PSG

The Frenchman is reportedly keen to see the 30-year-old leave the Parc des Princes. He has been trying to push his teammate out of the club since signing a new deal, according to Get French Football News.

The 23-year-old feels he has learned a lot from the former Barcelona forward in the last five years. However, he would now prefer to learn from Messi, as per the report. It now remains to be seen if he will succeed in his efforts.

