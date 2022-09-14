PSG superstar Lionel Messi involved in trying to resolve differences between star attackers Neymar and Kylian Mbappe after penaltygate incident - Reports 

Lionel Messi has reportedly been trying to keep Kylian Mbappe and Neymar on the same page following a penalty incident for PSG earlier this season.

The argument between the two superstars began during the Parisiens' 5-2 victory over Montpellier on the opening day of the Ligue 1 season. Mbappe missed his penalty before Neymar took on the responsibility himself, much to the reported annoyance of the French superstar.

According to L'Equipe (as per Le 10 Sport), tensions have been high between the Brazilian superstar and Mbappe all season. This is something that Lionel Messi has tried his best to calm down throughout the campaign as he has used his many years of experience to defuse the situation.

Unlike his former Barcelona teammate, Lionel Messi has accepted Mbappe's new position and role at the Ligue 1 champions. The French international is considered one of the best players in world football and was heavily linked with a free transfer to Real Madrid in the summer.

However, the explosive striker decided to stay at the Parc des Princes. He signed a bumper new deal which reportedly included plenty of perks.

Messi has known Neymar for nearly a decade and has been trying to bring him closer to the 2018 World Cup winner after they dramatically fell out following the Montpellier clash.

Former PSG striker claims it's a 'pleasure' to watch Lionel Messi alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar

The infamous front three have made an incredible start to their Ligue 1 title defense, with the seven-time Ballon d'Or already netting three times and creating seven assists.

Fabrice Pancrate, who made 95 top-flight appearances for PSG, was full of praise for the Argentinian legend, as he told Le Parisien (as per PSG Talk):

“I wouldn’t say we found Messi because in fact, we hadn’t lost him. He was in a phase of adaptation after twenty years in the same club. It was just a matter of time, patience, click. So, for me, what he’s doing today is Messi; it’s only natural. Sure, he doesn’t score too much, but when you see the impact he has on the game, his vision, the unlikely passes he finds.”

The former attacking midfielder added:

“What a pleasure to see him play in real life. As soon as he has the ball, it’s a treat. It has no waste. He, the ball is his friend. It’s incredible."

