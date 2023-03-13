PSG superstar Lionel Messi part of Xavi's 4-man shortlist to replace Ansu Fati at Barcelona: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi is reportedly on Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez's four-man shortlist to replace Ansu Fati at Camp Nou this summer.

As per Catalan outlet El Nacional, the Blaugrana have compiled a list of possible replacements in case they end up parting ways with their number 10.

It goes without saying that Ansu Fati has failed to meet expectations since inheriting Lionel Messi's number 10 jersey at Barcelona. The young forward has bagged six goals and three assists for the Catalan giants so far this season. However, his overall performances in front of goal have produced more questions than answers.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca Leo Messi's return to FC Barcelona in 2023. Yes or No? Leo Messi's return to FC Barcelona in 2023. Yes or No? https://t.co/XAehtaueFk

As per the report, the Blaugrana are considering selling the attacker or sending him out on loan. Should either of the two scenarios play out, Xavi already has a four-man shortlist of potential replacements that could be explored in the summer transfer window.

As expected, Lionel Messi tops the list. The Argentine has been linked with a return to Camp Nou over the last couple of months, with Barca president Joan Laporta admitting their interest in snapping him up.

Fortunately, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's contract will expire at the end of the season and he could be available on a free transfer. However, Barca would still have a mountain to climb when it comes to matching the player's wage demands amid their financial constraints.

Atletico Madrid forward Yannick Carrasco is also said to be on Xavi's four-man shortlist to replace Ansu Fati at Camp Nou. The Belgian has been on the club's radar over the last few weeks as a low-budget option to tighten things up in the attack.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is another forward who could make the move to Camp Nou in the summer. The striker is a popular figure among Barcelona fans following his successful loan spell at the club last season.

barcacentre @barcacentre Barcelona have hope that Lionel Messi decides to return. [md] #fcblive Barcelona have hope that Lionel Messi decides to return. [md] #fcblive https://t.co/cG9YWGtIil

El Nacional cited Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino as the fourth option to replace Ansu Fati at Barcelona. The Brazilian has announced that he will quit the Reds at the end of the season and could be a decent addition to Xavi's side.

Revisiting Xavi's comments on Lionel Messi's potential return to Barcelona

Lionel Messi and Ansu Fati

Speaking at a press conference in February, Xavi addressed speculation linking Messi with a potential return to Camp Nou. The Blaugrana boss said that the door would always be open for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The former Barca midfielder told reporters ahead of the Europa League clash with Manchester United last month (via ESPN):

"This is his home and the door is always open. [Messi] is a friend and we are in permanent contact. It depends on what he wants for his future and how the club see it. He is the best player in the world and the best ever. He would always fit [the team]."

Poll : 0 votes