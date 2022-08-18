PSG superstar Lionel Messi's relationship with Barcelona much better; return possible - Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi's relationship with Barcelona has improved and a return to the Nou Camp is possible for the Argentine, as per ESPN.

The legendary forward left Barca for PSG last summer in a blockbuster transfer that shocked the footballing world.

Many had anticipated Messi seeing out his career in Catalonia but the Blaugrana's financial woes ultimately led to the Argentinian's departure.

The attacker had to depart due to Barca not being able to offer him a new contract.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner would sign a two-year contract with PSG and end 16 glorious seasons at the Nou Camp in the process.

Messi's relationship with Barca off the back of this has appeared to be frosty, but Joan Laporta has hinted that he wants the iconic Argentine to return to the club.

Gemma Soler has told ESPN that there has definitely been an improvement in the relationship between Messi and the Blaugrana.

A return to the Nou Camp for the Argentine is now said to be back on the table.

SK10 𓃵 @SK10Football



2009: 41 Goals + 15 Assists = 56 GA

2010: 60 Goals + 17 Assists = 77 GA

2011: 59 Goals + 36 Assists = 95 GA

2012: 91 Goals + 22 Assists = 113 GA



You will never see such dominance in football again. When Leo Messi won 4 Ballon D'or in a row:2009: 41 Goals + 15 Assists = 56 GA2010: 60 Goals + 17 Assists = 77 GA2011: 59 Goals + 36 Assists = 95 GA2012: 91 Goals + 22 Assists = 113 GAYou will never see such dominance in football again. When Leo Messi won 4 Ballon D'or in a row:▶ 2009: 41 Goals + 15 Assists = 56 GA▶ 2010: 60 Goals + 17 Assists = 77 GA▶ 2011: 59 Goals + 36 Assists = 95 GA▶ 2012: 91 Goals + 22 Assists = 113 GAYou will never see such dominance in football again. 🐐 https://t.co/tITT2ANrLF

Since leaving Barca for the Parc des Princes, the veteran forward has encountered a somewhat topsy-turvy time in Paris.

Messi made 34 appearances last season, scoring 11 goals and contributing 15 assists.

He was part of the PSG side that lifted the Ligue 1 title but came under fire during the halfway point of the season following the French side's exit from the UEFA Champions League.

Messi's performance in the 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Round of 16 led to huge criticism and he was unceremoniously booed by PSG fans in the side's next game.

However, the former Barcelona star has made an impressive start to the 2022-23 season, bagging three goals and an assist in three appearances.

A return to Barca could possibly come at the end of the campaign with his contract at the Parc des Princes expiring next June.

He does have the option of extending for a further year.

"I had everything in Barcelona" - Lionel Messi on leaving the Nou Camp for PSG

Lionel Messi bidded a sombre farewell to Barca

Lionel Messi's departure from Barca was certainly emotional as the Argentine wept in a farewell press-conference.

A year on and the Argentine has reflected on his exit, telling TyC Sports:

"I had everything in Barcelona. I left when I was very young. What's more: I lived more in Barcelona than in Argentina. And I was doing very well. The truth is that I had no plans to change anything".

Edited by Matthew Guyett