PSG superstar Neymar 'crazy' about re-signing for Barcelona: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar is reportedly crazy about rejoining Barcelona, where he started his European football journey in 2013. Recent rumors have swirled around Neymar's future as the star looks set to leave the Parc des Princes after five years, and a return to Camp Nou could be imminent.

The star has flourished domestically for the Parisian giants, having lifted ten trophies with the French powerhouse. But continental success has eluded him. Regardless of his success, constant injuries stalled Neymar's growth in Paris and saw him fail to live up to the €222 million price tag that lured him from Barcelona.

Now rumored to exit, the star could make a return to the Spanish club where he once enjoyed remarkable success alongside Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi. While both players have left Camp Nou, the former Santos star has easily proven himself in Spain and could do so in Blaugrana colors once more.

According to OnzeTV3, Neymar is 'crazy' about returning to Camp Nou, and manager Xavi Hernandez is also interested in the idea. However, this does not necessarily mean that the Catalan outfit have the funds to make the move a reality due to the serious financial debts they are in.

While both parties might be excited about reconnecting in preparation for the next season, it may inevitably be an unfulfilled dream. With Neymar's PSG contract expiring in three years, he will not be a cheap option for the Blaugrana. The Brazilian's wages are also likely to be astronomical and well beyond the reach of the financially struggling Catalan side.

PSG could look to Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele to fill in the gap

If Neymar leaves Paris, which is looking like an eventuality this summer, the Parisians will have to snatch up a worthy replacement urgently. The one player that might come to mind for them is Barca star Ousmane Dembele. PSG won't have to pay hefty sums to their Spanish counterparts this time.

Dembele's contract at Camp Nou might not be renewed despite the club's desperate hopes to keep the highly-rated winger. This has seen other European juggernauts, including Chelsea, put the star on their radar. After all, with his Barcelona contract expiring, clubs would be able to snatch up the Frenchman on a free transfer.

If PSG are interested in Dembele, as reports suggest, they would have to work quickly to bring him in before other big European clubs can add him to their ranks.

