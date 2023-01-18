PSG superstar Neymar offered to European giants by his dad in shock transfer proposal: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar has reportedly been offered to Real Madrid by his father. Los Blancos president Florentino Perez was keen to sign the Brazilian when he joined Barcelona from Santos FC in 2013.

The Spaniard may have missed out on Neymar's signature back then, but El Nacional reports that the Parisian attacker's father has offered him to Madrid. The 30-year-old has been in fine form this season, scoring 15 goals and providing 13 assists in 23 games across competitions.

There is also interest from Premier League sides, but Neymar is not convinced on a move to England. It is unlikely that the Brazilian will be able to return to Barcelona due to their financial situation. It paves the way for Real Madrid to lure him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are enticed by the proposal and are already considering a partnership between the PSG forward and his Brazilian compatriot Vincius Jr. The Parisians reportedly do want to part with their number 10. However, they will not make life easy for Real Madrid.

Neymar was pondering a move to the Bernabeu when they were interested in 2013 before he joined El Clasico rivals Barcelona. It is up to Perez to decide whether to pursue the Brazilian. The Galacticos' board have reservations over the player's image and his sporting behavior.

The Brazilian's contract at the Parc des Princes expires in 2025. He has made 167 appearances, scoring 115 goals and contributing 73 assists since becoming the world's most expensive player in 2017. He joined PSG from Barcelona in 2017 for €220 million.

Real Madrid will reportedly be ready to sign Neymar's teammate Kylian Mbappe if he decides to leave PSG

The Frenchman's future in Paris is uncertain.

Another PSG frontman whose situation at the Parc des Princes continues to take twists and turns is Mbappe. Spanish journalist Mario Cortegna reports that Real Madrid will be ready at the table if Mbappe decides to leave PSG. He claims that there has been discreet contact between the player and the Spanish club since the FIFA World Cup.

The French forward seemed likely to be playing in Los Blancos colors this season at the start of last year. Mbappe's contract with the Parisians was expiring in the summer of 2022, and Madrid were eager to lure him to the Bernabeu as a free agent. However, the Frenchman put pen to paper on a new three-year deal.

Despite this, Mbappe has not seemed too happy at PSG this season. The former AS Monaco striker has scored 20 goals in 23 games but has continuously hinted at dissatisfaction at not being the side's leader in a power struggle with Lionel Messi and Neymar.

