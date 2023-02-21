PSG superstar Neymar’s decision could force club to forget about Lionel Messi’s contract renewal: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) find themselves in a tricky situation as Neymar's decision on whether to stay at the club or not could impact Lionel Messi's future in the French capital.

As reported by El Nacional, the Ligue 1 giants are open to letting Neymar depart in the summer for a figure of less than €50 million.

The Brazil international, however, is reportedly not willing to leave PSG under any circumstances.

The former Barcelona forward has his contract at the Parc des Princes expiring in the summer of 2025 and is happy at the French capital club.

El Nacional claims that if Paris Saint-Germain cannot offload the Brazilian, they will have to let Lionel Messi depart this summer.

Messi's contract with the Ligue 1 champions expires this summer and they are desperate to renew their terms with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

However, PSG are in a dire need of balancing its books and cannot offer Lionel Messi a new deal unless they can part ways with Neymar.

Neymar has been a central figure for the French giants ever since his world-record €222 million move from Barcelona in 2017.

The Brazil international has scored a total of 118 goals and provided 77 assists in 173 games for the Parisian side to date.

However, he has struggled with several major injuries during his time at the club and suffered a horrific ankle injury last weekend as well.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has also enjoyed himself in PSG colors this season after a difficult debut season at the club.

The Argentina international has scored 16 goals and produced 14 assists in 27 games across competitions this season for Christophe Galtier's side.

PSG shortlist 5 players as they aim to dismantle the trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly looking to break the attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe in the upcoming summer.

As reported by RMC Sport, they have drawn up a five-man shortlist for the summer transfer window in a bid to do so.

PSG are certain to keep Mbappe as the main focus of their project, one between Neymar and Lionel Messi will be sacrificed.

The club's five-man shortlist for the summer includes the likes of AS Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana and OGC Nice star Khephren Thuram.

Bundesliga stars Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt), Marcus Thuram (Borussia Monchengladbach) and Manu Kone (Borussia Monchengladbach) are also being closely monitored.

The French giants are looking to reduce their wage bill, which is why they are considering an overhaul.

