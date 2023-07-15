PSG superstar reaches verbal agreement to join Manchester City: Reports

Manchester City have struck a verbal agreement with PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi, who's set to step in as Kyle Walker's replacement, according to Football Insider. The Etihad outfit are apparently Hakimi's favored destination, with his talent having already impressed Pep Guardiola and his scouting team.

As the reigning French Champions, the Parisians are expected to command a substantial sum for Hakimi, but this will not be a concern for City's deep pockets. The dialogue between Bayern and City concerning Walker has also put the Bavarians' Benjamin Pavard in the crosshairs, potentially facilitating his move to the English side.

Bayern, it seems, is ready to strike a significant deal for Kyle Walker, and now, his potential £15 million move to Germany looms closer. The England International is reported to have already vocalized his intent to join Bayern to manager Guardiola, and he's agreed to the terms verbally.

Hakimi, on the other hand, is eager to experience the thrill of the English Premier League and to be under Guardiola's tutelage. However, his future might hinge on whether City opts for Pavard instead, who could be part of a sweetened deal that sees Walker go the other way to Munich.

If a swap deal is agreed upon, this will effectively stall any move for the PSG full-back to Manchester City. Hakimi's record with the Parisians last season was stellar, featuring in 36 matches across all competitions, while racking up a tally of four goals and five assists.

PSG are prepared to rival Bayern Munich for Harry Kane

Achraf Hakimi might be leaving, but his teammates in France could see a new face join the Parc des Princes in Harry Kane. Paris Saint-Germain are entering the chase for the brilliant Tottenham forward, who racked up 30 Premier League goals in 38 appearances last season.

This move from the Parisians will look to counter a previously strong interest from Bayern Munich. The Bavarians have already pitched two offers and are in advanced discussions with Tottenham Hotspur, with hopes of recruiting the 29-year-old for a sum under €100 million.

However, the Independent (via GOAL) reveals that PSG's decision is motivated by the notion that Kane is obtainable and might be keen to relocate to France. The forward's sights could also be set on the coveted Champions League trophy, which PSG are looking to snatch up.

PSG, boasting deep pockets, are ready to level Bayern's bid and can financially outperform the Munich side. As they mull over their striking options, Randal Kolo Muani and Victor Osimhen have emerged on their radar as other potential options.