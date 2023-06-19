PSG superstar receives official offer to follow Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema to Saudi Arabia: Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Marco Verratti has reportedly received an offer to join Ballon d’Or winners Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in Saudi Arabia.

According to Italian outlet SportItalia, Saudi Arabian clubs have set their sights on PSG ace Verratti after successfully bringing Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema to the country. It has been claimed that the Saudi Ministry of Sports has put in an official offer for the Italian midfielder. The 2020 European Championship winner is expected to respond to the proposal in the coming days, after fulfilling international responsibilities with Italy.

While many Saudi Arabian clubs are interested in the central midfielder, Al-Hilal are believed to be the most eager to land him. As per the Daily Mail, they had tabled a massive £2 billion offer for Lionel Messi earlier this summer but still failed to convince him to move. Messi is expected to join Inter Miami in the coming days.

Verratti is one of the most senior players at PSG and still has a lot of football left in him, meaning the Parisians are unlikely to green-light this move easily. The 30-year-old has been at the club since 2012 and signed a new contract in December 2022, agreeing to stay at the Parc des Princes until June 2026.

In recent months, Saudi Arabian clubs have managed to lure many top European stars to the country with eye-popping salaries. After Al-Nassr signed Cristiano Ronaldo in January and Al-Ittihad presented Karim Benzema in June, Saudi Pro League clubs are eyeing multiple Chelsea stars.

It is believed N’Golo Kante is close to joining Al-Ittihad while, Hakim Ziyech, Edouard Mendy, and Kalidou Koulibaly are also on the Saudi radar (via Foot Mercato).

PSG keeping tabs on Tottenham Hotspur ace Harry Kane

According to Relevo journalist Matteo Moretto, PSG have entered the race for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. Real Madrid and Manchester United are also believed to be interested in the England superstar.

Kane sees his Spurs deal expire in June 2024, and he is unlikely to sign an extension. While the Londoners want to keep him, they could be forced to sell this summer to avoid losing him for free in 2024. PSG want to bank on this opportunity and strengthen their attack.

With Lionel Messi set to join Inter Miami in July and Neymar’s future in the air, Les Parisiens could do with a fresh face or two in attack. To top it off, Kylian Mbappe has also expressed his desire to leave as a free agent in June 2024, which could lead to his premature sale this summer.

As per sources, Real Madrid are keen on signing Mbappe and Spurs are reluctant to sell to United, a Premier League rival. This could pave the way for Kane’s arrival in Paris.

