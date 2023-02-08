PSG superstar Sergio Ramos' relationship with Messi, Neymar and Mbappe explained amid rumors of exit: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Sergio Ramos is set to become a free agent in the summer. The former Real Madrid star reportedly (as per RMC) enjoys a good relationship with superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Ramos reportedly also has a 'fluid' relationship with Lionel Messi.

As per the same report, Ramos is one of the more approachable seniors who does not hesitate to reach out to younger players, helping them settle on and off the pitch.

Ramos had an injury-plagued underwhelming first season at PSG last year. However, the former Spanish international has played in 19 of the 22 Ligue 1 games this season and has been a key player in their defense.

Should his form continue, it will not be a surprise to see him extend his contract at the Parc des Princes beyond this summer.

Sergio Ramos open to joining Al Nassr - Reports

While RMC's reports indicate that Ramos could be set for a longer stay in Paris, Spanish news outlet SR Deportes had earlier claimed that the defender could be open to joining Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

Al Nassr recently signed five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo for a mammoth £200 million deal. As per Deportes, Ramos could be set to follow suit and team up with his former clubmate Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

Both players are born winners and were among the core group of players who helped Real Madrid win the historic three-peat in the Champions League in the last decade.

Sergio Ramos set to return against Marseille

Sergio Ramos is set to return to action for PSG on Wednesday night in their Coupe de France last-16 clash against Marseille. Ramos walked off against Montpellier with an adductor injury but is set to return to action again.

His return will boost PSG ahead of a crucial few months where they can potentially win three trophies by the end of the season.

