PSG superstar set to miss pre-season friendly against Quevilly-Rouen Métropole: Reports

Neymar will reportedly not play in PSG's opening pre-season fixture against Ligue 2 side Quevilly-Rouen Métropole.

L'Equipe claims that the Brazilian superstar suffered a hip injury in training on Tuesday and did not train for the next two days. The forward is being kept out of Friday's encounter as a precaution.

L'ÉQUIPE @lequipe Neymar, le milieu offensif brésilien du PSG, ne jouera pas ce vendredi contre Quevilly-Rouen Métropole (L2), le premier match de préparation du champion de France : ow.ly/W8cz30so63x Neymar, le milieu offensif brésilien du PSG, ne jouera pas ce vendredi contre Quevilly-Rouen Métropole (L2), le premier match de préparation du champion de France : ow.ly/W8cz30so63x https://t.co/al77WLSKMm

While the 30-year-old will play no part in the clash against the second division side at Camp des Loges, he is expected to join the squad in Tokyo for their pre-season tour of Japan.

Since joining PSG from Barcelona for a world-record fee in 2017, Neymar has endured numerous injury problems. He has made 30 appearances in a single season only once in his five years in the French capital.

The winger has been linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes during the current window. Towards the end of the previous campaign, PSG supporters turned on him and Lionel Messi after the team was knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid in the second leg of the round of 16 tie.

TransferLatest @MCFCLATEST_ Excl. Manchester City have met with Neymar’s representatives this week at the CFA to express their interest in signing the Brazilian.



New PSG boss Christophe Galtier determined to keep Neymar

A new era for the Ligue 1 champions begins under former Lille and Nice manager Christophe Galtier, who replaced the largely unpopular former boss Mauricio Pochettino.

During his initial unveiling at the club, Galtier was asked about Neymar's future and whether or not he wanted the Brazilian megastar to stay at the club, to which the 55-year-old boss replied (as per The Mail):

"Neymar is a world-class player. What coach wouldn't want him in his squad? We have to find a balance in the team. I have a very clear idea of what I want from him. I haven't met him yet, but I want him to stay with us."

According to GOAL, Neymar has no intention of leaving PSG this summer. The Brazilian is focused on the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The playmaker is determined to play a vital role for his country in the tournament, which begins in November. Brazil will enter the quadrennial event to become world champions for the first time since 2002.

GOAL has also claimed that the Qatari-owned club may be willing to sell the star during the current window, as he has three years left on his deal, which will see him collect incredibly high wages.

