PSG superstar set to sign new contract at Ligue 1 club - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Sergio Ramos is reportedly set to sign a new deal with the French giants.

As reported by Spanish outlet AS, the former Real Madrid defender has agreed a one-year extension with the Ligue 1 champions.

Ramos' future has been up in the air in recent months with his current PSG deal about to expire in June.

It was also speculated by a number of publications that the Parisian side would be willing to offload the World Cup-winning Spanish defender.

Ramos joined Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021 on a free transfer after his deal with Real Madrid expired.

The Spaniard had a forgettable first season at the Parc des Princes as he struggled with a number of injuries.

He made just 13 appearances across competitions last time out but has been a key player for PSG this campaign.

Even at the age of 36, Ramos has been the most impressive defender for the French giants, having featured in 36 games across competitions.

PSG look on course to defend their Ligue 1 title this season as they lead the Ligue 1 table by 10 points.

However, the Ligue 1 giants suffered yet another disappointing season in Europe as they were knocked out of the Champions League Round of 16 by Bayern Munich.

PSG considering legendary manager as potential replacement for Christophe Galtier in summer

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly looking to appoint Zinedine Zidane as Christophe Galtier's replacement in the summer.

As reported by Defensa Central, Zidane has emerged as the top target for the Ligue 1 champions as they consider the future of Galtier.

Galtier only took charge of the Parisians in the summer and has so far managed the Parisian club on 39 occasions winning 28 games, drawing five and losing six.

While he has done a good job in Ligue 1, PSG have already been knocked out of the Champions League which has put his future at the club in the air.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Zinedine Zidane is among the candidates PSG are speaking to about replacing Christophe Galtier. #PSG Zinedine Zidane is among the candidates PSG are speaking to about replacing Christophe Galtier. 🚨Zinedine Zidane is among the candidates PSG are speaking to about replacing Christophe Galtier. 🇫🇷 🔵🔴 #PSG https://t.co/PxHrIDCSJe

After a disappointing end to their Champions League campaign, it would hardly be a surprise to see Nasser Al-Khelaifi looking for a new manager in the summer.

Zidane is thought to be the Ligue 1 champions' first choice primarily because of his fantastic record in Europe with Real Madrid.

Los Blancos won three successive UEFA Champions League trophies with Zidane at the helm.

Zidane is also reportedly a target for his former club Juventus, with the Old Lady also looking for a new manager.

Poll : 0 votes