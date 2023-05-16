PSG superstar wants to return to former club due to Christophe Galtier's system: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Achraf Hakimi reportedly wants to return to Real Madrid as he doesn't like playing in Christophe Galtier's system.

According to Fichajes, Hakimi, 24, has expressed his desire to return to the Santiago Bernabeu. He has found issue with the four-man defense Galtier uses in his system as it doesn't allow him to flourish as a wing-back.

Hakimi has featured 38 times across competitions, scoring five goals and providing as many assists. However, he wants to head back to Real Madrid, the club where he began his career, rising through the youth ranks. He made 17 appearances for Los Blancos' senior team before heading to Inter Milan permanently in 2020 for €43 million.

The Moroccan's contract at PSG expires in 2026 and the Parisians are not open to his departure. It may take an astronomical offer from Carlo Ancelotti's side to secure his signature. Transfermarkt values the right-back at €70 million.

Hakimi arrived at the Parc des Princes in 2021 from Inter for €68 million. He has grown into one of Europe's most highly regarded full-backs with consistent displays for the Ligue 1 giants.

Yet, this season has been a difficult one due to Galtier's system and his off-the-field issues regarding allegations of sexual assault. He wants a fresh start and is eager to return to Los Merengues.

PSG advisor Luis Campos meets with Tottenham striker Harry Kane's entourage

Harry Kane is on PSG's radar.

Tottenham Hotspur frontman Harry Kane's future is once again up in the air amid another trophyless season for Spurs. The England captain has been in sensational form, bagging 29 goals in 47 appearances.

However, Tottenham crashed out of all cup competitions and look set to miss out on Champions League qualification. His contract with the Lilywhites has one year left to run and he has been touted with a departure this summer.

According to Foot Mercato, PSG advisor Luis Campos has met with the striker's entourage to sound out his potential interest in a move. The Parisians will likely be needing to replace Lionel Messi in the summer. The Argentine icon is set to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Kane is also garnering interest from Manchester United while PSG also hold an interest in Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen. However, the English striker is likely to cost less due to the amount of time left on his contract.

