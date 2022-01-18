PSG in talks to sign Manchester United star as they aim to influence Kylian Mbappe's decision - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United star Paul Pogba this summer. The Ligue 1 side are keen on building a formidable team and want to sign more star players to try and keep Kylian Mbappe at the club.

As per a report by Julien Laurens on ESPN, PSG are plotting a move for Paul Pogba and Franck Kessie. Both midfielders are set to become free agents this summer and can hold pre-contract talks with any club right now.

Canal Supporters @CanalSupporters Le PSG est en pourparlers avec Paul Pogba et Franck Kessie



La signature de ces joueurs pourrait aider à convaincre Mbappe que le club va dans la bonne direction.



Mino Raiola, Paul Pogba's agent, has confirmed the Red Devils are keen to keep the midfielder but has also teased a move back to Juventus.

“Pogba’s contract expires next year. We will talk to Manchester (United) and see. For sure Turin has remained in his heart and he cares a lot about these things. The possibility of returning to Juventus is there but it also depends on Juve,” said the agent.

ESPN claim PSG want to sign the two midfielders this summer to show Mbappe they mean business and want the Frenchman to pen a new deal at the club. The former AS Monaco star is out of contract and has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Rodrigo Fáez 🕶🐝 @RodrigoFaez Mbappé habla con el PSG sobre su renovación



• El PSG confía en que prorrogue su contrato en corto plazo



• París juega con la opción de Zidane y Pogba



• El Mundial es clave para PSG, que quiere a Mbappé allí como jugador propio.



@LaurensJulien



Manchester United to 'move on' from Paul Pogba

The Red Devils are keen to keep Paul Pogba at the club and have reportedly tabled a huge offer. However, Alan Brazil believes the English giants should 'move on' from the Frenchman as he has not impressed in his time at the club.

“Yes, I do. And by the way, before people winge at me, when he’s on his game and raking 40-yard passes, he’s great to watch. But does he do it enough? Especially in the big games, no. Not for me. I’d like to see more consistency. It’s frustrating because we know how good he can be,” said Brazil.

On the other hand, John Barnes has urged Pogba to improve his attitude if he wants to continue at Old Trafford.

“Winning the World Cup in 2018 didn’t help Paul Pogba to win any trophies for Manchester United. Playing for France and Manchester United are two different things. He plays much better for France than Man United, and that has a lot to do with how he feels about playing for France, in terms of being a team player. Winning a trophy with France won’t necessarily help him at Manchester United, until he decides to have the same attitude playing his club football, as he does for France,” added Barnes.

Pogba has been out for some time with an injury but is reportedly back in training at Manchester United.

