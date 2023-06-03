PSG target chooses to join Chelsea as Blues close deal ahead of summer transfer: Reports

According to Record Portugal, Chelsea have beaten Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to the signing of Manuel Ugarte from Sporting CP. Ugarte has been one of the outstanding performers in his position this season.

The Uruguayan, who operates as a defensive midfielder, has made 47 appearances for the Portuguese club this season. Apart from the Blues and the Parisians, several Premier League clubs showed their interest in Ugarte.

Both Chelsea and PSG have agreed to pay Ugarte's release clause fee of €60 million. The west Londoners have offered him a salary of €3.5 million while the Parisians have reportedly tabled an offer worth €5 million per season (both figures after taxes).

Ugarte, though, has reportedly chosen a move to Stamford Bridge, and an announcement confirming his arrival is expected in the coming days.

Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim previously told O Jogo about Ugarte's potential departure from the club:

"I cannot comment on this issue, because it is beyond me. Now, we know that it is difficult to keep players like Ugarte. Not just one club is interested, but several. Our objective is to sell, knowing that we missed the Champions League and it makes everything more difficult. I know what I want for the team and I have already conveyed that to the management."

Manuel Ugarte made 47 appearances for Sporting CP across competitions in the 2022-23 season, recording one assist as well.

Chelsea have reportedly entered the race to sign Lionel Messi after PSG exit

PSG confirmed that Lionel Messi will leave at the end of the season. The Argentine's future is a hot topic at the moment. According to journalist Pablo Gravellone, Chelsea, along with Newcastle United, have entered the race to sign the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Mauricio Pochettino was recently announced as the Blues' new coach for next season. After a disastrous campaign, in which they finished 12th in the Premier League, the team is set to go through a rebuilding process.

Messi, on the other hand, has previously played under Pochettino in his first season at the Parisian club. A reunion between the duo could be on the cards if the recent reports are anything to go by.

Fans have wanted to see Messi play in the Premier League for the longest time. Considering Messi is 35, this might be the last chance for that to come to fruition. The player, though, is also linked with moves to Al-Hilal and Barcelona.

