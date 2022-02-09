PSG target Manchester United superstar as priority signing - Reports

PSG have reportedly prioritized the signing of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba next summer. The Frenchman's contract with the Red Devils expires at the end of the season and he has thus far rejected the chance to sign an extension.

According to L'Equipe, PSG are ready to go 'all-in' for the 28-year-old. The club are believed to be eager to sign a top-quality midfielder during the next transfer window.

The Frenchman joined the Red Devils from Juventus in the summer of 2016 for a then-world-record fee of £89 million. Despite showing glimpses of his ability during his time with the Red Devils, Pogba has failed to reach the heights expected of him.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner was heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford last summer as he had just one year remaining on his contract with the club. Pogba, however, opted to stay at United.

The French midfielder has endured a mixed 2021-22 campaign. He provided seven assists in his first four Premier League games this season before going nine games without a goal or an assist in all competitions. Pogba was then ruled out of action for over two months after suffering a hamstring injury whilst on international duty in November.

The midfielder returned to action during Manchester United's FA Cup loss to Middlesbrough last week.

MUFC Scoop @MUFCScoop #MUFC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus and PSG have all registered their interest in Paul Pogba, but he has not made a decision about his next club and still has an offer on the table from United. [ @RobDawsonESPN Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus and PSG have all registered their interest in Paul Pogba, but he has not made a decision about his next club and still has an offer on the table from United. [@RobDawsonESPN] #MUFC

Manchester United could attempt to sign Premier League star as a replacement for PSG target Paul Pogba

Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Manchester United will be keen to sign an adequate replacement for Paul Pogba if the Frenchman leaves the club next summer. The Red Devils' lack of quality and depth in midfield has been a major source of concern for the club's officials and fans in recent years.

Manchester United were reportedly keen to sign Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves during the January transfer window but the move failed to materialize. The Portugal international has arguably developed into one of the best midfielders in the Premier League over the years.

Football Daily @footballdaily Manchester United's focus is to do their transfer business in the summer rather than this month.



Players linked to United are, Ruben Neves, Boubacar Kamara and Aurélien Tchouaméni.



[via Manchester United's focus is to do their transfer business in the summer rather than this month.Players linked to United are, Ruben Neves, Boubacar Kamara and Aurélien Tchouaméni.[via @skysports_sheth 🔴 Manchester United's focus is to do their transfer business in the summer rather than this month. 📰 Players linked to United are, Ruben Neves, Boubacar Kamara and Aurélien Tchouaméni. [via @skysports_sheth] https://t.co/mKtrHVnMbw

Neves has scored 22 goals and provided 11 assists in 198 appearances in all competitions for Wolves. His passing, creativity, eye for goal and defensive capabilities make him the ideal transfer target for United.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Red Devils could begin negotiations with the 24-year-old in the coming months as Paul Pogba continues to be linked with a move to PSG.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava