PSG could be tempted to sign Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo - Reports 

PSG are rumored to have Cristiano Ronaldo on their potential transfer list for the summer.

According to a report by 90min, the Parisians are looking to strengthen their attacking frontline should Kylian Mbappe leave for Real Madrid.

In search of a world-class forward, PSG reportedly have their sights on Ronaldo, who's under contract with Manchester United until 2023.

The 37-year-old made a sensational return to Old Trafford last summer but could be on the move again if PSG come up with a suitable offer.

However, it will be interesting to see how the French club fields both Messi and Ronaldo together in the same XI if they indeed manage to sign the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 21 goals in all competitions with Man United this season. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 21 goals in all competitions with Man United this season. 🇵🇹 #MUFC https://t.co/IkHEjXIY6S

Despite scoring 21 goals in all competitions this season, including 15 in the Premier League, Ronaldo has been criticized for being a 'problem' in the squad.

His form has admittedly declined since the turn of the year, although he recently reasserted himself with a stunning hat-trick against Norwich City, his second of the campaign.

But there's also the question of the Champions League, which Manchester United are struggling to qualify for.

They're currently fifth in the league table, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and level with Arsenal, albeit having played a game more.

The Red Devils still have six more games to play, but face Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea among them, all of which look extremely tough on paper.

433 @433 points Another Ronaldo Show ensures Man Utd collect allpoints Another Ronaldo Show ensures Man Utd collect all 3️⃣ points 🔥 https://t.co/xqK9uc5QAR

Should they indeed finish outside of the top four, Ronaldo might be tempted to jump ship again and join PSG, who can guarantee him Champions League football.

Moreover, fans can finally realize their dream of watching two GOATS play together in the same team at last.

PSG target Ronaldo unwanted by next potential Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag - Reports

What could further accelerate Ronaldo's move to PSG is that next potential Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag doesn't see the player in his plans.

The current Ajax manager is widely touted to take over from interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who won't continue beyond this summer.

Ten Hag finds Ronaldo too old for his team and would be open to the idea of letting him leave Old Trafford after he officially takes charge.

This could set the wheels of a potential transfer to PSG in motion, although it still looks complicated.

