PSG Transfer News Roundup: Mbappe wants 14 players sold, Lionel Messi criticized for comments and more - 2 June 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have their biggest signing of the summer sorted with Kylian Mbappe renewing for another three years. The Frenchman's extension is easily the most important news for them, as he was set to become a free agent.

However, the squad will still need a few fresh faces if they are to challenge for the UEFA Champions League next season. Here are the top news and rumors related to PSG today:

Kylian Mbappe wants 14 PSG players sold?

Mundo Deportivo have dropped some shocking news as they claim Mbappe wants a proper rebuild at the club this summer. He reportedly wants 14 players sold and replaced when the transfer window opens.

As per the report, the forward wants Thilo Kehrer, Sergio Rico, Colin Dagba, Juan Bernat, Pablo Sarabia, Mauro Icardi, Layvin Kurzawa, Ander Herrera, Leandro Paredes, Danilo Pereira, Idrissa Gueye and Julian Draxler sold.

However, the most eye-catching news was the involvement of Neymar on the list. The Brazilian rounds up the list of players the Frenchman wants sold.

Eden Hazard happy that Mbappe is not joining Real Madrid

Story continues below ad

Real Madrid fans, players, and the club president were furious with Mbappe for rejecting their offer last month. However, Eden Hazard is not in that category, and he is happy that the Frenchman rejected the move.

He claimed the competition would have been even more intense, and said (via Le10Sport):

"This is rather good news. Competition for places is already tough at Real, but with Kylian Mbappé, they would have become even more tough. Now I have to show the coach that I'm ready, that I can play. But since my operation, I feel better. Nothing will change in my way of approaching things. All my successes are also due to the way I approached them."

Jerome Rothen criticizes Lionel Messi

Former PSG winger Jerome Rothen is not happy with the recent comments made by Lionel Messi. The Argentine admitted he found it hard to adapt to the new league, leading to a sub-par season.

Story continues below ad

Squawka @Squawka



2011 Champions League

2022 Cup of Champions



He's scored one, assisted two, lifted two trophies and been named Man of the Match in both games. Lionel Messi has played two finals at Wembley:2011 Champions League2022 Cup of ChampionsHe's scored one, assisted two, lifted two trophies and been named Man of the Match in both games. Lionel Messi has played two finals at Wembley:🏆 2011 Champions League🏆 2022 Cup of ChampionsHe's scored one, assisted two, lifted two trophies and been named Man of the Match in both games. https://t.co/siuadfcjPL

Rothen was not happy with the comments and told RMC Sport, via Le10Sport:

"He's had a disgusting year, at every level. It is good that he expresses himself. You can have extenuating circumstances, he comes from Barcelona, where he was from a very young age. The concern for adaptation can happen to all players. But we are talking about the best player on the football planet. It would not be understandable that the adaptation would take more than a year."

Messi scored only six goals in the league and 14 assists to his name for PSG.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far