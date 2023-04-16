PSG ‘very interested’ in transfer as they establish contacts to sign 22-year-old midfielder: Reports 

According to Matteo Moretto of Relevo, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have established contact with 22-year-old midfielder Orkun Kokcu. Cokcu, 22, currently plays for Dutch club Feyenoord Rotterdam.

While he was born in the Netherlands and represented the Oranje at the youth level, the midfielder currently represents the Turkish national team at the senior level.

In 20 games, he has scored two goals for Turkey. Kokcu has been in good form for Feyenoord this season as well. In 39 games, he has scored 12 goals and provided four assists.

PSG could go for a summer overhaul. The midfield is one of the positions that the French giants might look to improve upon. Carlos Soler hasn't been very impressive since his summer move from Valencia. The Spaniard could be on the move again.

The likes of Khephren Thuram and Kokcu are among the names that the Parisian club are looking to recruit to strengthen their squad next season.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe's mother explained his recent outburst

FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Kylian Mbappe recently took to social media to express his displeasure after PSG released a promotion regarding the club's renewal campaign. Due to the superstar forward's outburst, the club removed the video from their channels.

Mbappe's mother, Fayza Lamari, has now explained her son's reaction. She said (via RMC Sport):

"We were warned of the capture of images but we did not know what it was for. He was angry. He called me as he often does when he decides to take action on the networks. social, he takes the time to call two or three people."

She added:

"I understood his dismay and thank you at the same time I told him that it was not the time to react: 'let it go, there will always be time to restore the truth' . To which he replied: 'no I don't want to wait, I know the consequences and I will assume them'. It was hot, with his heart, because he is whole."

Mbappe, however, will need to be at his best on the pitch later tonight as the Parisians take on RC Lens in a top-of-the-table Ligue 1 clash.

