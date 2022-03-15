PSG want Barcelona forward to replace Angel Di Maria - Reports

PSG reportedly view Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele as the ideal replacement for Angel Di Maria. Di Maria's contract with the French giants is set to expire at the end of the season. And with no extension in sight, he is expected to become a free agent this summer.

According to RMC Sport, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi wants Ousmane Dembele to replace Di Maria at PSG. The Frenchman's contract with Barcelona is set to expire at the end of the season and he has thus far rejected the chance to extend his deal with the club.

Di Maria joined PSG from Manchester United in a deal worth £44 million in 2015. He has since scored 91 goals and provided 115 assists in 289 appearances across competitions for PSG.

He has helped PSG win four Ligue 1 titles, five Coupe de France titles, and four Coupe de la Ligue titles during his six-and-a-half years with the club. His impact on PSG's performances has, however, waned this season. He has scored just three goals and provided five assists in 25 appearances for the club. The French club are therefore unlikely to offer him a new contract.

Ousmane Dembele was widely expected to leave the Blaugrana in January after rejecting multiple contract extension offers. But the 24-year-old failed to secure a move away from Camp Nou.

Barcelona could offer Dembele a new contract amidst interest from PSG

According to Sport, Barcelona are planning to offer Ousmane Dembele a two-year contract extension. The Frenchman has been reintegrated into the club's squad by Xavi Hernandez in recent weeks and has thrived under the Spaniard.

Dembele has scored one goal and provided five assists in his last four La Liga games. Xavi is believed to be a massive fan of the 24-year-old and is keen to keep hold of him.

Reports suggest Dembele is eager to stay at Camp Nou and be part of Xavi's project with the club. The Catalan giants have made immense progress under Xavi.

They were languishing in ninth place in the La Liga table when he was appointed as Ronald Koeman's replacement in November 2021. The club are currently third in the league table, just five points behind second-placed Sevilla with a game in hand over Julen Lopetigui's side.

Ousmane Dembele could therefore reject the advances of PSG and opt to extend his contract with the Blaugrana.

