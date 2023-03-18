PSG want to bring former player back to the club in the summer transfer window - Reports

According to Le10sport, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly interested in bringing their former player Adrien Rabiot back to the club. The Frenchman currently plies his trade for Italian club Juventus. He has made 32 appearances for Juventus across competitions this season, scoring nine goals and providing three assists.

The France international is currently in the final years of his contract with the Bianconeri. Rabiot joined Juventus back in 2019, scoring 15 goals and providing nine assists in 151 appearances. The 27-year-old has previously made 227 appearances for PSG, scoring 37 goals and providing 17 assists.

Rabiot is yet to renew his contract with the Turin-based club and might seek a move away with the Parisian club being the most likely to pursue the Frenchman's signature.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier spoke about his team's defense

FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

PSG manager Christophe Galtier recently spoke about his team's defensive injury issues. Galtier said (via RMC Sport):

"There is no light preparation. Without being too long: the history is Nuno Mendes injured at the World Cup, it is Hakimi who makes the World Cup with a muscle injury, it is Kimpembe who gave 200% of what he had to try to participate in the World Cup."

"On a very busy post-World Cup calendar, that's very little rotation possible Sergio Ramos, who hasn't played much all season last, it is one of the highest game times. It is normal that there is fatigue. There is no mistake in the preparation. There are simply injuries and mandatory recovery in players which has caused an overload in other players."

Galtier further added:

"Sergio felt discomfort. He stopped very quickly yesterday. We took stock this morning, it seems to be fine. He will train tomorrow. Hakimi will still be absent. I hope that Sergio and Marquinhos will be available. We will take stock of the last session tomorrow. (...) There is also uncertainty regarding Carlos Soler."

PSG are at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 66 points from 27 games and hold a 10-point lead over second-placed Olympique de Marseille.

The Parisian club will next be seen in action against Rennes in a Ligue 1 home clash on Sunday (March 19).

