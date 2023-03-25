PSG want to convince 3 superstars including Lionel Messi to leave for Saudi Arabia and kick-start major squad overhaul: Reports

In a stunning development, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly mulling over the possibility of an exit for three of their key players, including Lionel Messi.

They plan to convince the Argentine along with Neymar and Sergio Ramos to make a move to a Saudi Arabian team. This will allow the French giants to begin a squad overhaul this summer.

According to MARCA, the Ligue 1 champions are eager to offload the services of their trio, who have all previously played for Barcelona and Real Madrid. The news site previously revealed that Ramos had been in talks with Al Nassr, where he could be reunited with Cristiano Ronaldo.

It's not just Ramos who is attracting interest from the Arabian peninsula though. According to the latest reports from Goal, Al-Nassr's arch-rivals, Al-Hilal, are keen to acquire the services of Messi.

The former Barcelona man has registered 18 goals and 17 assists in 32 games across competitions for PSG this season.

In the event that they are unsuccessful in their pursuit of the Argentine, Al-Nassr could turn their attention to Neymar. The Brazilian ace is said to be open to hearing out any potential offers.

It's a fascinating turn of events, especially considering PSG's status in Europe, and their players have never been short of offers from other top European clubs. However, the prospect of playing in the cash-rich Saudi Arabian league may be irresistible to some players.

Messi's longtime rival Ronaldo set tongues wagging last November when he decided to call time on his stint at Manchester United and join Al-Nassr. As the summer transfer window approaches, PSG's biggest stars could potentially join him in Saudi Arabia.

PSG prepare to sign Lionel Messi's replacement

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have set their sights on AC Milan's Rafael Leao as a potential replacement for the Argentine forward, according to Calciomercato.

The 35-year-old's current contract at PSG is set to expire at the end of the season. The club are, hence, scrambling to find a suitable successor for him.

Despite his remarkable contributions to the Ligue 1 outfit, Messi's future at the Parc des Princes remains uncertain. The forward has been strongly linked with a return to his former club Barcelona despite their well-publicized financial challenges.

Meanwhile, Leao's youth, pace, and eye for goal could prove to be a valuable asset to the Parisians' front line. He has scored nine goals and provided 10 assists in 35 games across competitions for AC Milan this season.

