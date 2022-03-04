"PSG want to keep him"- Fabrizio Romano provides update on 19-year-old star's future

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that PSG are eager to sign Sporting CP loanee Nuno Mendes permanently this summer. The 19-year-old has become a key member of the club's starting line-up since joining the French giants this summer.

Nuno Mendes rose through the youth ranks at Sporting CP before making his debut for the club during the 2019-20 campaign. He became a key member of the club's starting XI the following season. Mendes' impressive performances earned him a place in Portugal's squad for Euro 2020 and caught the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs.

PSG signed Nuno Mendes on a season-long loan from Sporting CP last summer with an option to buy. He has gone on to make 26 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants in all competitions this season. Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Parisians will exercise their option to buy Nuno Mendes from Sprting CP for €40 million. The left-back is reportedly keen to stay at the Parc des Princes.

"Paris Saint-German will negotiate with Sporting for Nuno Mendes buy option clause [€40m]. They want to keep him, Nuno is prepared to stay. No doubts since November. Nuno has already signed his long-term contract to stay at PSG in the coming years," said Romano on Twitter.

The Paris outfit signed Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan in a deal worth €70 million last summer. The wing-back has been one of the club's standout players this season and is considered one of the best modern defenders in the world.

The permanent addition of Nuno Mendes is likely to be a major boost for the Parisians as they will possess two of the brightest young full-backs in Europe.

Juan Bernat and Layvin Kurzawa likely to leave PSG if the club exercise their option to buy Nuno Mendes

Spanish full-back Juan Bernat recently signed a four-year contract extension with PSG. The 29-year-old joined the club from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2018. He has helped the French giants win two La Liga titles, a Coupe de France title and a Coupe de la Ligue title, besidess reaching the finals of the Champions League.

The left-back has, however, suffered from a lack of game time this season as Mauricio Pochettino has preferred to start Nuno Mendes ahead of him. Bernat could seek a move away from the club this summer if they sign Nuno Mendes permanently from Sporting CP.

Layvin Kurzawa, on the other hand, has become an outcast at PSG this season. He has made just one appearance for the club in all competitions and is expected to secure a move away from the French capital this summer.

