PSG want to offer 27-year-old a new contract as he signals desire to stay: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) could reportedly offer centre-back Presnel Kimpembe a new contract, given his intentions to remain at the club. As per L'Equipe, talks between the player's representatives and the Parisian club will commence shortly.

At the moment, Kimpembe is contracted with PSG until 2024. Despite links with a move away from Paris in previous years, the defender has stated that he wishes to continue at the club. Kimpembe was linked to joining Chelsea during last summer's transfer window, but the move did not materialize (via Foot01).

The France international came through the youth set-up at PSG, playing for the U17 and U19 teams before joining the senior men's team.

Unfortunately for Kimpembe, he suffered multiple injuries last season, leading to his continued absence from the first team. He made just 15 appearances across all competitions for the Ligue 1 outfit.

Should the 27-year-old sign an extension, he will add to the overall 236 appearances already made for the senior men's team.

Kimpembe has also been fairly successful in terms of his trophy collection in Paris. The Frenchman won the Ligue 1 trophy on seven occasions and the Coupe de France five times, among other major trophies. However, the prestigious UEFA Champions League still evades the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner.

PSG sign Milan Skriniar on a free transfer

Paris Saint-Germain have announced the signing of central defender Milan Skriniar on a free transfer. The Slovakia international has signed a five-year deal with PSG after spending six seasons with Serie A club Inter Milan (via Reuters).

The 28-year-old defender joined Inter from Sampdoria for a reported €34 million in the summer of 2017 (via Transfermarkt). The centre-back finished with 246 appearances for the Italian club and also scored 11 goals and provided five assists across all competitions.

He also managed to win the Serie A title in the 2020-21 campaign, among other trophies. However, his last season with Inter was interrupted due to back problems. Skriniar started 20 league matches for Inter and also did not feature in the club's crucial UEFA Champions League final clash against Manchester City.

Manchester City ended up beating Inter 1-0, with Rodri scoring the solitary goal of the game.

