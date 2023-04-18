PSG want to replace Christophe Galtier with former Real Madrid manager next season - Reports

According to RMC Sport, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are looking to replace Christophe Galtier with former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese is currently in charge of Serie A side AS Roma.

Galtier was appointed as the Parisian club's manager at the start of the season. While they are leading the race for the Ligue 1 title, the Ligue 1 side have been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League and Coupe de France.

PSG's form this season has been rather inconsistent as well. Out of Galtier's 43 matches in charge, the Parisians have won 30, drawn five, and lost eight.

Luis Campos is reportedly looking to bring Jose Mourinho to the Parc des Princes next season. Mourinho is one of the most experienced managers on the European circuit. He has managed clubs like Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United, and more during his illustrious career.

Real Madrid are set to play Chelsea next

Real Madrid will return to action later tonight (April 18) as they take on Chelsea in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. Los Blancos won the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu by a score of 2-0, with Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio scoring a goal each.

They look in a good position to secure a slot in the semi-finals against an out-of-sort Chelsea side. Carlo Ancelotti, however, wants to take nothing for granted. The Italian manager sounded cautious in his pre-match press-conference, telling the media (via Real Madrid's official website):

“We're in good shape, motivated as ever. These are important games in a big competition. We're focused on the fact we'll have to deliver a complete display. There are 90 minutes still to play and anything can happen. We'll be ready to play as well as we possibly can.”

Ancelotti further added:

“It's hard to say I have to pick a starting eleven. One day I've got it and then the guys who don't play as often have a great game and they change your plans a bit. This squad has so many resources and to think only about the starting eleven is a lack of respect to the guys who play less but do a brilliant job. Camavinga may well play at left-back again."

Real Madrid earned a 2-0 win against Cadiz in their latest La Liga clash. Chelsea, meanwhile, enter the contest on the back of three consecutive defeats.

Poll : 0 votes