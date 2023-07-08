PSG want to sell Kylian Mbappe before pre-season starts, club plans to finalize departure by next week - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly decided to sell Kylian Mbappe and will look to do so before the pre-season starts.

According to Marca journalist Ramón Álvarez de Mon, the Parisians have made their decision regarding Mbappe's future and he will be sold this summer. They will not entertain the idea of the 24-year-old training with the squad and know that his likely destination is Real Madrid.

PSG's decision comes after Mbappe informed the club that he wouldn't be extending his contract which expires next year. The French striker was given an ultimatum of either renewing his deal or being sold.

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly rejected three contract proposals from the Ligue 1 champions. They now want his departure to be finalized next week, bringing an end to his five-year stay at the Parc des Princes.

Madrid are now waiting and look set to finally capture Mbappe who is a long-term target of the La Liga giants. Los Blancos missed out on signing him last year when he put pen to paper on a new two-year deal with PSG. The deal also included the option of a further year but he has no intentions of triggering it.

Mbappe was in sensational form this past season, bagging 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 games across competitions. His availability comes at a perfect time for Carlo Ancelotti following Karim Benzema's departure.

Thierry Henry explains why PSG's Kylian Mbappe should join Real Madrid

Thierry Henry advised Kylian Mbappe to head to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Thierry Henry gave an explanation for why Kylian Mbappe should leave PSG and join Real Madrid in March. The Parisians had just crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the last 16 against Bayern Munich.

Mbappe and the Ligue 1 giants have never won the European title and Henry suggests a move to Madrid gives him the opportunity to do so. He compared the French forward's situation to his own when he left Arsenal for Barcelona in 2007. He told CBS Sports:

“I think it is going to be difficult to keep him even if he stayed last summer. I’ll tell you why I left Arsenal [for Barcelona]. I like to compete more than anything in the world. I loved Arsenal, but I loved to compete more."

Henry alluded to the team that Barca boasted at the time, one that would help him finally win the Champions League:

"Remember that team at Barcelona? It was Ronaldinho, [Samuel] Eto'o, and [Lionel] Messi. I had been told that I wasn't going to start. I said 'We will see', because I like to compete. So if you like to compete, Kylian, you have to go and compete.”

If Mbappe were to join Los Blancos, he would be joining the most successful club in Champions League history. Madrid are 14-time European champions and won the competition just last year.

