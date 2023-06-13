PSG want to sell superstar to Manchester United if Qatari bid is successful - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly intending on selling Kylian Mbappe to Manchester United this summer if Sheikh Jassim's bid is successful.

Spanish newspaper El Pais reports that the Parisians' Qatari hierarchies intentions are to sell Mbappe to the Red Devils. The deal has reportedly been in process since February and the 24-year-old finds the idea an interesting one.

Mbappe's future at the Parc des Princes is in doubt after he sent the Ligue 1 champions a letter confirming he wouldn't be extending his stay at the club. His current deal with PSG expires in 2024 although he has the option of a further year.

The Frenchman has slammed claims that he could be headed to Real Madrid by replying to a report on Twitter. He said:

"LIES…At the same time, the bigger it is, the more it passes. I have already said that I will continue next season at PSG where I am very happy."

Mbappe's potential transfer to Manchester United has reportedly been proposed as a profitable operation for all parties. That is according to those close to PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. The Frenchman's move to Old Trafford would see him play for the richest club in the Premier League and the strongest league in world football.

The Parisian striker has been in red-hot form this season, scoring 41 goals in 43 games across competitions. Erik ten Hag is crying out for a new center-forward to ease the goalscoring burden on Marcus Rashford.

A potential move is dependant on Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim's takeover bid being successful. He lodged a fifth and final bid this past week worth around a reported £5 billion, per Sky Sports.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe lauds Manchester United's Marcus Rashford

Kylian Mbappe was full of praise for Marcus Rashford.

Mbappe gave a glowing verdict of Manchester United attacker Rashford in 2020. He lavished praise on the England international and alluded to conversations he had with former Red Devils midfielder Paul Pogba, saying (via GOAL):

"He’s one of the most dangerous forward players in England. Paul Pogba has spoken about how special he is and he doesn’t talk about players in such a way often."

Rashford and Mbappe have played against one another for both club and country. The PSG striker watched on as the 25-year-old netted a memorable winning penalty in a Champions League last-16 comeback win in 2019.

The English forward has been in superb form this season, scoring 30 goals and providing 11 assists in 56 games across competitions. He scored in Manchester United's 2-1 Carabao Cup final win against Newcastle United in February.

Mbappe got payback over the Englishman at the 2022 FIFA World Cup last year. He was part of the France team that beat the Three Lions 2-1 in the quarterfinals. However, it may not be long until the attacking duo are teammates if reports are to be believed.

