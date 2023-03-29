PSG want to sign France star who is very close to national team captain Kylian Mbappe - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly keen on signing Marcus Thuram in the summer. The Frenchman is close with Kylian Mbappe and is set to become available in the summer.

As per a report in L'Équipe, Thuram is the latest to be linked with a move to PSG. He will be available on a free transfer as his contract at Borussia Mönchengladbach expires in the summer.

The Bundesliga club have already revealed that the forward will not be signing a new deal this season. He wants to try a new challenge and has been linked with several clubs around Europe.

Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Barcelona are said to be interested in the forward. Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on the Frenchman, who is now on PSG's radar.

The Ligue 1 side will be in the market for a forward with reports suggesting that either Lionel Messi or Neymar will be leaving at the end of the season.

Manchester United told to avoid Mason Mount and sign PSG target Marcus Thuram

Manchester United have been told by former French footballer Louis Saha that signing Marcus Thuram should be their top priority this season.

Saha wants the Red Devils to concentrate on the Frenchman over thinking of a move for Mason Mount.

He told Lord Ping:

"Mason Mount can fit in at any team, but I don't think he's had a great year at Chelsea and I'm not sure why he'd be linked more than he was before seeing as he was on fire last year."

"I don't think he should move to United as he hasn't been playing well. I think these rumours are coming from agents and I'm not going to blame the media, but moving for Mount is not the right call at the moment."

He added:

"Marcus Thuram is a terrific lad and a terrific player. Lots of energy, confidence, doesn't think twice. He's a dedicated player and the type of player that gives you guarantees with goals and assists. It's not just because he's a French lad, I really like the mentality of the player and he had a little issue last year but bounced back brilliantly to get into the World Cup."

"I don't follow German football that much but I follow how he's doing and I think these type of players provide more guarantees than others. This guy is skilful and aware tactically, he'd be a great player for United."

