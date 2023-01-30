PSG don't want to spend more than €15 million to sign top target in January: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly refusing to pay more than €15 million in their attempt to sign Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar before the end of the transfer window.

Skriniar's deal with Inter is set to expire in the summer, with the Serie A side looking to cash-in on the Slovakia international and are reportedly seeking €20 million to part with him this month. However, the French club are unwilling to go beyond the set amount, according to French journalist Fabrice Hawkins (via GFFN).

Paris Saint-Germain have submitted an opening bid to anticipate Škriniar deal in January but Inter want €20m fee.



Talks will continue soon. Milan Škriniar has already signed as Paris Saint-Germain player — it’s 100% done for June 2023 on a free transfer, here we goParis Saint-Germain have submitted an opening bid to anticipate Škriniar deal in January but Inter want €20m fee.Talks will continue soon. Milan Škriniar has already signed as Paris Saint-Germain player — it’s 100% done for June 2023 on a free transfer, here we go 🚨🔴🔵 #PSGParis Saint-Germain have submitted an opening bid to anticipate Škriniar deal in January but Inter want €20m fee.Talks will continue soon. https://t.co/H1nIXbwbjt

The report suggests that PSG originally offered €10 million along with added bonuses, but the proposal was declined by Inter, who are determined to receive €20 million for the transfer. Talks between the two clubs are expected to continue, although it remains to be seen if the Parisians will be willing to meet Inter's valuation.

Skriniar has already agreed to join PSG on a four-year contract in the summer. However, the Parisians are hoping to reach a swift resolution with Inter for the Slovak's transfer this month. Skriniar is especially concerned about receiving negative reactions from Inter supporters for the remainder of the season.

“I’m waiting for the clubs to reach an agreement”, Škriniar added in interview reported by Futbolsfz.



Škriniar has signed free agent deal for June — but PSG want to anticipate the move in January. Milan Škriniar confirms: “Yes, it’s true — I have signed with PSG”.“I’m waiting for the clubs to reach an agreement”, Škriniar added in interview reported by Futbolsfz.Škriniar has signed free agent deal for June — but PSG want to anticipate the move in January. Milan Škriniar confirms: “Yes, it’s true — I have signed with PSG”. 🚨🔵🔴 #PSG“I’m waiting for the clubs to reach an agreement”, Škriniar added in interview reported by Futbolsfz.Škriniar has signed free agent deal for June — but PSG want to anticipate the move in January. https://t.co/KFLxVcIXmF

Skriniar was the primary defensive target for PSG during the summer transfer window, with Inter receiving several offers from the Ligue 1 leaders. However, the Nerazzurri held out for a fee much higher than what the Qatar-backed club were willing to pay, with the final offer being set at €55 million.

Skriniar has made 242 appearances for Inter since arriving at the San Siro from Sampdoria in the summer of 2017, establishing himself as one of the best central defenders in the world since.

Lionel Messi may not leave PSG this summer

Recent reports have suggested that Lionel Messi is unlikely to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer. According to Spanish journalist Guillem Balague (via Daily Post), Messi is close to agreeing a contract extension with the French club.

The Spanish journalist also stated that the Argentine superstar and his family are very happy in Paris and have no intention of departing in the near future. According to Balague, Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their children have settled in nicely and have found a sense of security in their new home.

Messi has also developed an incredibly strong bond with PSG's leadership, something that was missing during his final years at Barcelona. This connection has further strengthened his commitment to stay in the French capital for at least another year.

With all these factors in mind, it appears highly likely that he will remain at the Parc des Princes for the foreseeable future.

