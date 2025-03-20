PSG want to take revenge for Kylian Mbappe free transfer by signing Real Madrid 'gem': Reports

Paris Saint-German (PSG) are planning to sign a Real Madrid academy 'gem' as revenge for the Kylian Mbappe transfer, according to journalist Jose Felix Diaz (via Madrid Xtra's X handle). The French superstar left the Parisians last summer to move to the Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent following the expiry of his contract.

Ad

Los Blancos were hot on Mbappe's heels for ages and had failed to sign him on two previous occasions. The LaLiga giants reportedly had a monster offer for the 26-year-old, turned down by the Ligue 1 giants in the summer of 2021.

Kylian Mbappe had entered the final year of his contract that summer and Real Madrid returned the following year to sign him for free. However, the Frenchman had a change of heart at the eleventh hour and ended up signing a new deal with PSG.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Luck was on Los Blancos' side last summer when Mbappe finally agreed to a Bosman move. The Parisians were aghast as all their efforts to keep him at the club ended up short.

The Ligue 1 champions haven't forgotten the episode and are now planning to exact revenge. They want to prise away one of Real Madrid's most talented academy stars, although the player in question hasn't been named. It is unclear if the player is Raul Asencio, who has enjoyed a meteoric rise this season and has been linked with PSG before.

Ad

How many trophies has Kylian Mbappe won with Real Madrid?

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has won two trophies with Real Madrid since arriving at the club. The French superstar earned his debut for the LaLiga giants in the UEFA Super Cup last August, where they faced Atalanta.

Ad

Mbappe marked the occasion with a goal, helping Los Blancos secure a 2-0 win to lift the first trophy of their season. The Frenchman also won the FIFA Intercontinental Cup in December last year.

Kylian Mbappe scored one goal and set up one more as Real Madrid beat Pachuca 3-0 in the final (December 18). The player, however, was on the losing side in the Supercopa de Espana final earlier this year.

Los Blancos lost 5-2 to Barcelona in the final (January 12), with Mbappe's goal proving to be mere consolation. The French superstar has a poor record in El Clasico so far, losing both games to the Catalans since moving to the Santiago Bernabeu. He has scored 30 goals and set up four more from 43 games across competitions this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback