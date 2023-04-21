PSG want Zinedine Zidane to become their next manager; former Real Madrid boss prefers move to European rival - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) still dream of hiring Zinedine Zidane as their next manager, but the Frenchman is prioritizing a move to Juventus, according to RMC Sport.

The Parisians were keen to appoint Zidane as the replacement for Mauricio Pochettino ahead of the season. Although talks took place between the two parties, a deal did not come to fruition due to the tactician's desire of replacing Didier Deschamps as France's boss.

PSG quickly turned their attention to other options and brought in Christophe Galtier on a two-year deal. The former OGC Nice manager, though, has struggled to meet the Parc des Princes outfit's expectations.

Although Les Parisiens boast an eight-point lead atop Ligue 1, they were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. They also crashed out of the Coupe de France in February.

Hence, there are doubts about Galtier's future at the Parc des Princes beyond the season. According to the aforementioned source, the French giants still want Zidane to become their manager.

Zidane, who left his role as Real Madrid boss in the summer of 2021, remains without a job. His hopes of taking charge of Les Bleus came crashing down after Deschamps signed a new deal.

Zidane has not ruled out a move to Paris and is reportedly attentive whenever approached by the club. However, it will take some convincing him to take the reins at the Parc des Princes.

The Frenchman reportedly wants control over decisions on several fronts and is not sure if he will get that at PSG. The former Real Madrid boss has also prioritized a move to Juventus, as per the said report.

Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus' current manager, has a contract with the Serie A giants till 2025. However, there appears to be a desire to hand the job to Zidane, who played for the club between 1996 and 2001.

How did PSG-target Zinedine Zidane fare as Real Madrid boss?

Zinedine Zidane was in charge of Real Madrid for more than four years over two spells. He won 11 trophies, including two La Liga and three UEFA Champions Leagues.

PSG have long been craving to get their hands on a Champions League. Zinedine Zidane's success in the competition makes him an ideal target for the French giants. However, it remains to be seen if Les Parisiens can convince the tactician to join them.

Poll : 0 votes