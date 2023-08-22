PSG will consider selling Kylian Mbappe if they sign 2 attackers before transfer deadline - Report

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly ready to sell Kylian Mbappe this summer if they can sign two attackers.

According to Andres Onrubia Ramos (h/t Madrid Zone), the Parisians would be willing to part ways with the Frenchman if they sign Randal Kolo Muani and Bradley Barcola.

Kolo Muani is a 24-year-old French striker who has garnered interest of several European clubs this summer. He netted 23 goals and laid down 17 assists in 46 games last season for Eintracht Frankfurt.

As for Bradley Barcola, the 20-year-old attacker impressed for Olympique Lyon in Ligue 1 last season. He had a breakout campaign last season, registering seven goals and 10 assists in 31 games. He is an academy product of Lyon, and is expected to become a top player in the coming years.

Coming to Mbappe, the relationship between PSG and the player reached an all-time low this summer but the situation has eased off now. PSG wanted to sell him this summer unless he signed an extension on his contract, which expires next year. They are reportedly demanding a fee in excess of €250 million for the player.

Things have improved of late between the player and the club, with Mbappe now back in the first-team. However, it remains to be seen for how long the balance is maintained before the eventual contract drama ensues again.

Les Parisians have already seen a bid rejected by Eintracht Frankfurt for Kolo Muani and are expected to make a new offer soon. Meanwhile, Barcola was a subject of an offer of €35 million offer but Lyon are holding out for a bigger fee.

European giants set to make €120 million bid to sign PSG star Kylian Mbappe - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly set to table a €120 million bid to snap up Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe before the transfer window closes. The Spanish giants are yet to replace Karim Benzema up front, who left on a free transfer to join Al-Ittihad.

Real Madrid have been consistently linked with a move for the French superstar over the years. Los Blancos have loaned in Joselu from RCD Espnayol as a makeshift option to fill in for Benzema as they continue their pursuit for Mbappe.