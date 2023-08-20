Real Madrid are reportedly set to table a €120 million surprise bid to snap up Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe before the transfer window closes.

Los Blancos are in the pursuit of a first-team forward, with Mbappe at the top of their wishlist. They're yet to sign a proper Karim Benzema replacement after the Frenchman free transfer to Al-Ittihad.

Mbappe has been a hot topic of discussion recently, for both his contract situation at the Parc des Princes and his reported interest in joining Carlo Ancelotti's squad. However, he's said to be back in Parisians boss Luis Enrique's system for the campaign following his goal against Toulouse on Saturday (August 7).

Now, according to Sport Bild, Real Madrid are hoping to launch their final attempt to sign the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner. They're preparing a bid in the region of €120 million to convince PSG to cash in on the player, who's in the final year of his deal.

Real Madrid, who have loaned in Joselu from RCD Espnayol as a makeshift option to fill in for Benzema, are expected to table the potential offer as a one-time bid for the AS Monaco academy product. In the process, they're hoping to put pressure on the PSG top brass.

Mbappe could prove to be a spectacular coup for Madrid. He could pair up with Vinicius Jr. in a two-man striking setup at Santiago Bernabeu in Ancelotti's 4-4-2 diamond formation.

PSG, meanwhile, have roped in few forwards as apt replacements for Mbappe. They snapped up Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona for €50 million, loaned in Goncalo Ramos from Benfica and added Marco Asensio and Lee Kang-in on a couple of free deals.

Real Madrid identify alternatives as Kylian Mbappe closes in on PSG stay

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid have earmarked three alternative targets if Kylian Mbappe decide to remain at PSG this summer.

They're believed to be not interested in ending the window without a first-team attacker. As a result, they're keeping close tabs on Victor Osimhen (Napoli), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) and Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Osimhen could prove to be a brilliant addition to Madrid's ranks. The 24-year-old led Napoli to the Serie A title last season, scoring 31 goals in 39 games across competitions.

Martinez, meanwhile, has established himself as a top striker in the last three seasons. He has scored 104 goals in 239 appearances for Inter Milan. Meanwhile, Kolo Muani has scored 24 goals in 47 games for Frankfurt since arriving in 2022.