PSG will look to sign 3 Real Madrid stars if they complete the sale of Kylan Mbappe: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly keen to snap up three Real Madrid stars following wantaway superstar Kylian Mbappe's potential departure.

Ever since the Frenchman's confirmed that he will not extend his deal beyond next year at the Parc des Princes, the French giants have been in turmoil. They want to cash in on their attacker soon and are reluctant to let him leave on a free next summer.

As a result, they have slapped a hefty price tag of around €200 million on the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, according to RMC Sport.

Now, as per Todofichajes, the Ligue 1 outfit have expressed a concrete interest in reinvesting the potential cash from Mbappe's sale to Real Madrid. They are aiming to add either Vinicius Jr. or Rodrygo Goes to their star-studded squad ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Both the Brazilian attackers have established themselves as two of the best wide operators in the world over the past two seasons. To lure one of them, the Parisians have told Neymar to mediate the entire process.

Vinicius, 22, could prove to be a stellar replacement for Mbappe at the French club due to his form. He has averaged a goal and an assist at a stunning interval of 105 minutes at his club in the last two seasons.

Rodrygo, on the other hand, would also prove to be a fine option, albeit a cheaper one compared to Vinicius. The 22-year-old has averaged a goal involvement every 128 minutes in the last couple of campaigns.

Meanwhile, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is also hoping to rope in Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois this summer. He is reportedly not a big admirer of Gianluigi Donnarumma and has approached the ex-Chelsea and Atletico Madrid man through an emissary of late.

Courtois, 31, has overseen 91 shutouts in 230 matches for Real Madrid so far. He has conceded 219 goals across all competitions for his club.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe opens up on goals and mentality amid Real Madrid links

Earlier last week, PSG forward Kylian Mbappe shared his thoughts on being linked with a transfer away from his team. He said (h/t MARCA):

"Reasons to believe that this is my last season in Ligue 1? It's very simple, I'm a competitor and, when I play, it's to win. And no matter who I play with, no matter my shirt I'm wearing, I never ever settle."

Mbappe, who is reportedly valued at close to €200 million, continued:

"I'm always dissatisfied so I'm never impressed with what I do. I tell myself I can do it again and better. I have a hunger to win. I don't want to be in a team just to participate. That's why people think I'm arrogant. I'm not afraid of failure either, it's a part of our careers."

According to Cadena SER, the right-footed attacker has held contract discussions with Real Madrid in the recent past. He is likely to receive a gross wage package worth €50 million upon signing a five-year deal.

Mbappe, who rose through AS Monaco's ranks, has scored 212 goals and laid out 98 assists in 260 games across all competitions for PSG. He has helped his team lift 13 trophies, including five domestic titles.

