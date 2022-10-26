PSG willing to make irrefutable €80 million bid to sign superstar midfielder: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly interested in tabling an €80 million bid for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the future.

Milinkovic-Savic, 27, has been a crucial part of Biancocelesti's squad since arriving from KRC Genk for a fee in the region of €12.5 million in 2015. He has registered 62 goals and 58 assists in 309 appearances across all competitions during his time at the Stadio Olimpico.

A towering technical operator at the heart of midfield, he has also helped the club lift three trophies, including the 2018-19 Coppa Italia.

According to Fichajes, PSG advisor Luis Campos has identified Milinkovic-Savic as a top transfer target for the club to pursue at the end of the ongoing season. The Ligue 1 giants are also prepared to dish out an enormous €80 million for the player's services.

However, Lazio are currently holding out for a fee of around €100 million. Milinkovic-Savic has netted four goals and laid out seven assists in 15 games this campaign, as Lazio sit third in the Serie A table.

The Parisians are also keen to hand the midfielder, who has a contract until June 2024 with the Maurizio Sarri-coached outfit, a considerable raise. Real Madrid and AC Milan are also believed to be in the race to sign Milinkovic-Savic.

PSG roped in four new midfielders during the summer transfer window for a combined sum of over €100 million. While Vitinha has cemented his place in the first team, Fabian Ruiz, Renatos Sanches and Carlos Soler have featured on a rotational basis.

Frank Leboeuf claims Chelsea could sign PSG star Kylian Mbappe in January

Speaking to Fair Betting Sites, former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf claimed that the Blues are the front-runners in the race to sign PSG forward Kylian Mbappe. He said:

"When I heard Mbappe saying he doesn't see his future at PSG, I thought there's nothing stopping Chelsea from going all out to try and bring him to Stamford Bridge. If he wants to leave, Boehly could slap £100 million on the table and say, 'Take it or leave it!' because nobody else realistically is going to buy him."

Leboeuf asserted that Real Madrid are not in the running for Mbappe, who recently penned a three-year deal at the Parc des Princes. He added:

"People say Real Madrid, but they've got [Karim] Benzema up top and Vinicius Jr. on the left and Rodrygo on the right and they're on fire. So, I can't see [Kylian Mbappe] going there right now."

Mbappe has opened the ongoing campaign in explosive form, scoring 16 goals and contributing four assists in 16 overall appearances.

