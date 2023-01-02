PSG willing to offer €10m-per-season salary to lure away Manchester United superstar: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly keen on signing Manchester United star Marcus Rashford this summer. The Ligue1 side are willing to offer him €10 million per season to lure him to Paris.

Calciomercatoweb claim PSG are ready to enter negotiations with Rashford if the forward is willing to make a move. The Manchester United star is yet to pen a new deal at the English club and has just 18 months left on his contract.

The Englishman had a one-year clause triggered by the Red Devils last month. The extension prevents Rashford from holding talks with other clubs, which would have been possible if he was in the final six months of his contract.

Transfer News Central @TransferNewsCen PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi says Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford could be a summer target for the French club. (Sky Sports) PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi says Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford could be a summer target for the French club. (Sky Sports) https://t.co/dLdLV90Ab4

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has already confirmed that the Ligue1 champions would be interested in the Manchester United star. He told Sky Sports in December:

"He's another player that is really amazing. And for free? To have Rashford for free, every club would run after him, definitely. We're not hiding it, we spoke before and… interest. But the moment was not a good moment for both sides. Maybe, summer, why not? Today if he's a free agent of course we can talk to him directly but we are not going to talk to him now. Let him focus on the World Cup. Then after in January, hopefully, if we're interested we will talk to him."

Manchester United star told to snub PSG for Real Madrid

Former Chelsea defender Glen Johnson has urged Marcus Rashford to join Real Madrid if there is a chance of heading to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Foot infos @Footinfos7 Le PSG veut débaucher Rashford à Manchester United Le PSG veut débaucher Rashford à Manchester United https://t.co/nF199DUkyH

He claims that the Spanish side are bigger than PSG and said:

"Real Madrid 100%. It's a galactico club, you live in Madrid, and wherever he goes he will be paid well enough. He doesn't need to think about that. Real Madrid will be competing for La Liga, they'll go deep in the Champions League, and you can live in the sun, so for me. It's a no-brainer."

The 38-year-old added:

"When teams like PSG and Real Madrid want you, then 100% you'd be interested in them. Obviously, he's from Manchester and is already at a big football club, but if any footballer told you that they weren't interested in even having a chat with a club like Real Madrid, they'll be lying. He may not say it, but he will be interested."

Rashford is in fine form for the Red Devils right now and is leading their attack following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

