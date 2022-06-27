PSG willing to offer €60 million + Julian Draxler to sign 27-year-old Inter Milan superstar - Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are keen on signing Milan Skriniar this summer and are ready to offer Inter a swap deal. The Ligue 1 side are reportedly willing to offer Julian Draxler as a sweetener in the offer.

As per a report in Gazzetta dello Sport (via Culture PSG), PSG have offered Draxler in addition to €60 million to sign Skriniar. The French side have been trying to sign the defender since the start of the summer but were unable to come to an agreement with the Italian side.

Arthur Montagne @Arthur_Montagne Selon La



Les deux clubs vont de nouveau se rencontrer dans la semaine d'après



@le10sport



le10sport.com/football/merca… Selon La @Gazzetta_it , la dernière proposition du #PSG pour Skriniar est 60M€+Draxler. Offre refusée par l'Inter qui attend toujours 70M€.Les deux clubs vont de nouveau se rencontrer dans la semaine d'après @FabrizioRomano 🚨Selon La @Gazzetta_it, la dernière proposition du #PSG pour Skriniar est 60M€+Draxler. Offre refusée par l'Inter qui attend toujours 70M€.Les deux clubs vont de nouveau se rencontrer dans la semaine d'après @FabrizioRomano 📝🔽 @le10sport le10sport.com/football/merca…

L’Équipe claim the Serie A side are looking for €80 million for their star defender, but the Ligue1 side are unwilling to match the asking price. They were made a €50 million offer first, which got rejected and have not yet received the €60 million bid with Draxler added.

Gazzetta dello Sport claim Inter are not keen on the deal yet and will reject the offer. Chelsea are also interested, as per the report, but the Blues wanted to use Lukaku in the swap deal.

PSG keen on refreshing the squad this summer

The French side's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has warned current players that they will have to pull up their socks and work hard for their place in the squad from now on.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #PSG



PSG will also negotiate with Inter for Milan Skriniar as key target this week. Paris Saint-Germain are confident to sort out Galtier situation with OGC Nice this week, while there's full agreement with the French manager on the contract. It's "matter of details".PSG will also negotiate with Inter for Milan Skriniar as key target this week. Paris Saint-Germain are confident to sort out Galtier situation with OGC Nice this week, while there's full agreement with the French manager on the contract. It's "matter of details". 🇫🇷🤝 #PSG PSG will also negotiate with Inter for Milan Skriniar as key target this week. https://t.co/iSE5zdZwaG

He admits that they are no longer looking for big name players and only want those who are willing to fight for their place.

He told Le Parisien (via 90Min):

"Dreams are one thing, reality is another. Perhaps we should change our slogan. Dream bigger is good, but today we must be realistic. We don't want flashy, bling-bling anymore. It's the end of the glitter. We want players who love the club, who love to fight, who love to win. And we want this mentality to spread throughout the club."

He continued:

"What I can tell you is that we expect all the players to do much more than they did last season. Much more. They all have to be at 100 percent. Obviously, we weren't good enough to go far. For next season, the objective is clear: work every day at 200 percent. Give everything we have for this shirt. Give the maximum and we'll see the result. We must become humble again. We have to change to avoid injuries, suspensions, and fouls that turn a match upside down."

PSG are yet to confirm the future of Mauricio Pochettino, but ESPN claim he has been sacked.

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far