PSG willing to offer more than €60 million to reunite 25-year-old with his brother at Parc des Princes – Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly prepared to offer €60 million to sign AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez in the summer of 2024.

The Parisians were one of the highest spenders over the last summer, adding 13 new players to their squad in the process. They dished out close to €350 million to sign the likes of Randal Kolo Muani, Ousmane Dembele, Manuel Ugarte and Lucas Hernandez as well.

Now, as per Fichajes, PSG have shifted their sights to Theo after snapping up his elder brother for around €45 million from Bayern Munich earlier this summer. They are willing to offer more than €60 million to permanently sign the left-back ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

PSG manager Luis Enrique, who has overseen a massive squad overhaul at Parc des Princes of late, is said to be personally pushing to sign Theo next summer. He is keen to introduce competition to Nuno Mendes at left-back, with Layvin Kurzawa believed to leave soon.

Theo, who has a contract until June 2026 at San Siro, could decide to depart Milan to join the Parisians in the future. He would be able to get a hefty wage hike and also relish greater chances of lifting trophies.

An offensive-minded wing-back blessed with pace, dribbling and shooting, the 19-cap France international has cemented himself as a talismanic figure at Milan. He has helped them end their 11-year Serie A drought, contributing 25 goals and 28 assists in 170 matches.

Prior to joining the Rossoneri for over €20 million from Real Madrid in 2019, Theo spent two years at Santiago Bernabeu. The 25-year-old left Atletico Madrid to join Los Blancos on a permanent switch in 2017.

Marco Verratti sends message as he leaves PSG to join Qatari outfit Al-Arabi this month

Speaking to PSG's website, Marco Verratti expressed his appreciation to the Ligue 1 club and their fans following his Al-Arabi move. He said:

"I've been very proud to play for Paris Saint-Germain for over a decade, to rub shoulders with so many great players and to win 30 trophies. Paris, the club and its fans will always hold a very special place in my heart. I'll forever be a Parisian."

Verratti, who spent 11 years at Parc des Princes, has completed a €45 million deal to Al-Arabi. He has signed a lucrative two-year contract at the Qatar Stars League title challengers, reuniting with former teammates Rafinha and Abdou Diallo in the process.

A right-footed press-resistant midfielder, the UEFA European Championship 2020 winner scored 11 goals and provided 61 assists in 416 appearances for PSG. He also helped them lift a whopping 30 trophies.