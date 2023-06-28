PSG willing to offer more than European rivals in race to sign Premier League superstar: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane and currently working on the transfer.

As per French newspaper Le Parisien (via Sports Witness), the Parisian club are willing to provide Spurs with a better deal than Bayern's opening bid. It is believed that PSG are ready to provide better wages than that coming from the Bavarian club.

On Tuesday (June 27), The Athletic reported that the German club submitted their opening bid worth €70million and add-ons in pursuit of the English striker. However, the north London side turned down that offer.

Kane has one year left on his current deal with Tottenham, and the club will be looking to get as much as possible for their star man. The striker has also been linked with Spurs' English rivals Manchester United and Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Should Harry Kane's extended stay at Spurs come to an end this summer, he will finish with 280 goals and 64 assists from 435 appearances. He is the club's all-time top scorer.

Kane finished with 30 league goals last season and was only surpassed by Manchester City's Erling Haaland, who registered a record-breaking 36 goals. The England captain has also won three golden boots in the Premier League during his time in north London.

Liverpool enter race for PSG star Kylian Mbappe

According to Spanish outlet MARCA, Liverpool have entered the race to obtain Kylian Mbappe's signature. The report suggests that the Reds are willing to pay over $300 to acquire the services of the French striker.

The PSG forward has made it clear that he will not sign an extension on his current deal, which is set to expire in the summer of 2024.

The Frenchman has also been heavily linked with a move to Spanish side Real Madrid. He was linked with a move last summer as well but decided to extend his stay in Paris instead.

Should Mbappe's stint at PSG come to an end, the striker will finish with 212 goals and 98 assists from his 260 appearances for the club. Although the 24-year-old remains unsuccessful in winning the UEFA Champions League, he will depart having won 13 major trophies at the Parc des Princes.

