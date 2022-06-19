PSG were willing to offer Real Madrid superstar staggering €40 million-per-season salary to lure him to Paris: Reports

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior was encouraged not to sign a new deal at the Bernabeu so he could be offered a huge pay increase by Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), according to reports.

The Brazilian international has become one of the leading wingers in European football following an incredibly successful season in the Spanish capital, in which he scored 22 times and provided 20 assists in 52 appearances.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid Most dribbles in Europe's top 5 leagues last season:



🥇 Allan Saint-Maximin: 254

🥈 Vinicius Junior: 234

🥉 Kylian Mbappé: 227



via: Most dribbles in Europe's top 5 leagues last season:🥇 Allan Saint-Maximin: 254🥈 Vinicius Junior: 234🥉 Kylian Mbappé: 227via: @OptaJean ⚡️ Most dribbles in Europe's top 5 leagues last season: 🥇 Allan Saint-Maximin: 254 🥈 Vinicius Junior: 234 🥉 Kylian Mbappé: 227via: @OptaJean https://t.co/v4OQKFSgvK

The 21-year-old also scored the winning goal against Liverpool in the Champions League final in Paris last month as Madrid claimed their 14th European crown.

Vinicius currently has two years left on his current deal at the Galacticos, but in an interview given to El Chiringuito (per Marca), club president Florentino Perez claimed that the young winger has received offers from other clubs, but he wants to stay at Real Madrid.

According to Marca, Vinicius was asked not to sign a new deal so he could be more attainable and was also offered €40 million net per year, which is a huge increase on his current salary.

The report also claims that PSG offered a 'generous transfer bonus and a number of business opportunities in Qatar'. The Ligue 1 champions attempted to conduct a face-to-face meeting with Vinicius, but it never came to pass.

The former Flamengo star believes Real Madrid is the best place for him to develop and win trophies, as he has repeated to his agents on numerous occasions. The Spanish outlet claims that Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United have all expressed an interest in signing the South American, but have all been pushed back.

Ardit @Loconteee In October of 2021, Vinícius Júnior was earning €3.5M per year at Real Madrid — top 5 lowest paid players.



PSG offered him €40M a year during that period, and he settled for around €10M at Real Madrid.



Rare breed of a footballer. In October of 2021, Vinícius Júnior was earning €3.5M per year at Real Madrid — top 5 lowest paid players.PSG offered him €40M a year during that period, and he settled for around €10M at Real Madrid.Rare breed of a footballer. https://t.co/2t6eh77Lcy

Vinicius Junior set to be offered new deal by Real Madrid amid PSG and Premier League interest

The left-winger has enjoyed an incredible start to life in La Liga since signing for the Galacticos in 2018 as an 18-year-old.

Vinicius has managed to secure a regular first-team spot ahead of €100 million signing Eden Hazard and Marca have reported that the club are keen to offer the youngster a new deal.

Madrid were keen to tie Vinicius down until 2028, but they have agreed instead to a contract which will run until either 2026 or 2027.

The players agency has accepted both deals, with the 2026 deal accompanied by a €10 million signing-on bonus, while the 2027 offer has a €12 million fee. Both deals will have a €1 billion release clause attached to them.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid



It’s 100% agreed, announcement in July.

New salary as of the best paid players.

New release clause will be €1B. Done deal. Real Madrid have reached full agreement with Vinícius Júnior to sign new contract valid until 2026. Four year deal. Here we go.It’s 100% agreed, announcement in July.New salary as of the best paid players.New release clause will be €1B. Done deal. Real Madrid have reached full agreement with Vinícius Júnior to sign new contract valid until 2026. Four year deal. Here we go. 🚨⚪️🇧🇷 #RealMadrid▫️ It’s 100% agreed, announcement in July.▫️ New salary as of the best paid players.▫️ New release clause will be €1B. https://t.co/tsuugQMneG

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far