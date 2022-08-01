PSG willing to pay €80 million to sign Real Madrid and AC Milan target: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are considering a move for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to Fichajes. As per the report, the Ligue 1 side are willing to bid as high as €80 million to secure the Serbian's signature

The 27-year-old is on the radar of PSG's new manager Christophe Galtier and has also attracted interest from European sides Real Madrid and AC Milan. The French manager is looking to sign Milinkovic-Savic to bolster his options in midfield.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was one of only two central midfielders in Europe's top 5 leagues last season, along with Lucas Paqueta, to average >1 per game for tackles, key passes, shots, aerials won and dribbles. A midfielder that does a bit of everything Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was one of only two central midfielders in Europe's top 5 leagues last season, along with Lucas Paqueta, to average >1 per game for tackles, key passes, shots, aerials won and dribbles. A midfielder that does a bit of everything 🎩 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was one of only two central midfielders in Europe's top 5 leagues last season, along with Lucas Paqueta, to average >1 per game for tackles, key passes, shots, aerials won and dribbles. A midfielder that does a bit of everything https://t.co/g2mILd2wPx

In 294 appearances across all competitions for the Serie A side, the Lazio midfielder has recorded 58 goals and 51 assists (via Transfermarkt).

Galtier and the Ligue 1 side's new sporting director Luis Campos believe that the 27-year-old can improve their squad immensely after already signing Portuguese midfielder Vitinha. The French side have been active in the transfer window in other departments as well, signing Portuguese left-back Nuno Mendes and French defender Nordi Mukiele.

According to Fichajes, the French side are more than willing to include a significant salary increase in the contract if the Serbian international decides to sign with the Parisians. However, the Roman side value the 27-year-old at a little under €100 million, exceeding the Ligue 1 side's bid by almost €20 million.

PSG considering a move for Inter Milan defender

The French giants could make a move for Milan Skriniar.

According to Foot Mercato (via The Sun), PSG are set to hold talks with Inter Milan to sign Milan Skriniar. The 27-year-old has been on the French side's radar as a defensive reinforcement for their squad this summer.

As per the report, the Italian side have set an asking price of €80 million for the Slovakian international. The Parisians view this as an exorbitant request as Skriniar's contract expires in 2023. The Ligue 1 side are set to hold a meeting to negotiate a better price for the Inter Milan centre-half.

The 27-year-old has also been linked with Chelsea FC. Blues manager Thomas Tuchel is pushing to sign a centre-back this summer, following the departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

However, the report claims that Skriniar is interested in a move to the Parc des Princes, and has already agreed personal terms in principle with the French side.

