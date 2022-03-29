PSG willing to sacrifice Lionel Messi and Neymar to extend Kylian Mbappe's contract - Reports

PSG are reportedly open to the prospect of parting ways with Lionel Messi and Neymar this summer to facilitate Kylian Mbappe's contract extension. Mbappe's contract with the French giants is set to expire at the end of the ongoing campaign.

According to Abdellah Boulma, Les Parisiens could sell Lionel Messi and Neymar if they receive 'satisfactory offers' for the South American stars.

The duo's potential departure could help Mauricio Pochettino's side free up the funds they require to table a mammoth contract offer to Kylian Mbappe. The club have reportedly prioritized the 23-year-old's contract extension as they view him as the future of the team.

Kylian Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco on loan with an option to buy €180 million in the summer of 2017. He has developed into one of the best forwards of his generation during his time with the Ligue 1 club.

Mbappe has helped PSG win three Ligue 1 titles, two Coupe de La Ligue titles, and three Coupe de France titles. He has scored 158 goals and provided 78 assists in 208 appearances for the club in all competitions. The Frenchman has won the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award twice, and the Ligue 1 Top Goalscorer of the Year award three times.

Mbappe has thus far rejected the chance to extend his deal with the club. Reports suggest he has his heart set on a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid. Pochettino's side are, however, keen to extend the forward's contract and are willing to part ways with Neymar and Lionel Messi.

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona in 2017 for a then-world-record fee of €222 million. The Brazilian was expected to be the player to lead PSG to an elusive Champions League title. His time in the French capital has been ravaged by injuries and off-field issues.

PSG signed Lionel Messi on a free transfer last summer after the expiration of his contract with Barcelona. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has, however, struggled to adapt to the French league. He has scored just two goals in 18 league appearances.

Neymar and Lionel Messi are two of the highest paid players at Parc des Princes. The club are therefore willing to cut their losses and focus on keeping hold of talismanic forward Kylian Mbappe.

Les cas Neymar et Messi ont récemment été discutés en interne. En l'etat, les deux joueurs ne seraient pas retenus en cas d'offres satisfaisantes. Ces départs, bien que difficilement réalisables, pourraient selon les dirigeants faciliter la prolongation de #Mbappé

PSG star's Lionel Messi and Neymar could struggle to find potential suitors this summer

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

According to Sportekz.com, Lionel Messi and Neymar are earning €35 million per year in wages at PSG. The duo could struggle to find potential suitors this summer if they decide to leave the French club due to their mammoth salaries.

Lionel Messi is widely considered one of the best players the game of football has ever seen. The 34-year-old has, however, looked a shadow of his former self and has entered the twilight stages of his career.

Barcelona were believed to be interested in re-signing the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner this summer, but the club's president Joan Laporta has ruled out a move for the Argentine as per Goal. A move to the MLS could be on the cards for the forward.

David Beckham dreams of reuniting Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba at Inter Miami.



The former England star wants to build a project around them starting from the 2023-24 season and take MLS to the next level.



Via: David Beckham dreams of reuniting Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba at Inter Miami.• The former England star wants to build a project around them starting from the 2023-24 season and take MLS to the next level.Via: @mundodeportivo ❗David Beckham dreams of reuniting Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba at Inter Miami.• The former England star wants to build a project around them starting from the 2023-24 season and take MLS to the next level.Via: @mundodeportivo https://t.co/P6Ss6CcWJt

Neymar, on the other hand, still has a few good years left in him. The 30-year-old is still considered one of the most gifted footballers on the planet. His massive salary and injury history, however, make him a risky signing for most of Europe's top clubs.

